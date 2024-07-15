Kempton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee heads to Kempton and at least one of Frankie Valliance and Grecian God can get us through the opener (6.00). Both give the impression they are on good marks.

Forager , the subject of a fair market move when an encouraging fifth at Yarmouth on her debut last month, is banked on in the 6f fillies' novice (6.30).

We Sea You shaped well first time out at Newbury and can go well up in trip for the mile fillies' novice (7.00). Alla Stella also looks a winner in waiting.

Sprinting looks the way to go for Secret Bid , who contests the 6f three-year-old handicap (7.30). Gutsy Girl is almost certainly better than we have seen.

Beeley will be a short price for the 1m4f fillies' novice (8.00), but she has her quirks and I'm keen to avoid her. Fairy Glen rates an exciting prospect herself, so is relied upon.

Solid Silver rates a candidate to potentially make all in the 2m handicap (8.30) for in-form trainer Sir Mark Prescott. Pons Aelius ran well in the Northumberland Vase last time and also goes in.

Kempton Placepot perm

6.00

4 Frankie Valliance

8 Grecian God

6.30

5 Forager

7.00

1 Alla Stella

8 We Sea You

7.30

2 Secret Bid

4 Gutsy Girl

8.00

2 Fairy Glen

8.30

1 Pons Aelius

2 Solid Silver

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 16 lines

