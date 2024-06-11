Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and the opening mile handicap (5.05) looks between Miss Dolly Rocker and Francesi . Put both in the perm.

The 1m3f fillies' maiden (5.40) comes up next and is a difficult one. Incensed has plenty of experience and should go close, but it is also worth including the newcomer Zilfee .

Those who have had a run in the 7f fillies' maiden (6.10) have shown nothing, so the newcomers are the ones to focus on. Put Never The Twain and Art Patron in for top stables.

City House is one of my best bets and rates a banker in the 6f handicap (6.40), but two are needed in the 1m4f handicap (7.10) so put College Choir and Measured Moments in.

Division one of the 1m3f handicap (7.40) is the last leg and it’s a difficult one again. The Bay Warrior has course form and could go well, while Eagle One is interesting returning from a break.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.05

1 Miss Dolly Rocker

4 Francesi

5.40

6 Incensed

14 Zilfee

6.10

1 Art Patron

6 Never The Twain

6.40

2 City House

7.10

2 Measured Moments

5 College Choir

7.40

1 Eagle One

3 The Bay Warrior

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org .