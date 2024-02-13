Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Kempton’s evening fixture on Wednesday and Plastic Paddy has a good chance in the opening 7f handicap (4.25). Airshow is also a player.

The mile handicap (5.00) might not have that much strength in depth and Eccentric rates a banker. He ran a good time when second at Lingfield last time.

The first division of the mile maiden (5.30) is another good opportunity for a banker and Native Approach gets the nod ahead of Calumet. Both made promising debuts at this track.

The second division (6.00) is a fascinating race and King David kept on nicely when fourth on his debut over 7f here last time. He is a banker, providing all eight run.

Dayzee is one of my stronger fancies on the card in the mile handicap (6.30), but only two places will be on offer. Smiling Sunflower is coming back to form and also goes in the perm.

Chipstead is another of my best bets on the night in the 6f handicap (7.00), but two places makes it tricky once again. Batal Dubai has been in good form recently and is also included.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.25

2 Plastic Paddy

5 Airshow

5.00

1 Eccentric

5.30

5 Native Approach

6.00

3 King David

6.30

1 Dayzee

7 Smiling Sunflower

7.00

2 Chipstead

4 Batal Dubai

2x1x1x1x2x2 = eight lines

