Kempton Placepot perm: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Kempton on Wednesday and the opening 6f nursery (5.23) looks like a good opportunity for a banker with the improving Lilly’s Bet.

The following 7f novice (5.55) is another chance to keep the perm down because it’s hard to get away from Yaroogh. He won well at Haydock last time and is fancied to defy a penalty.

Arabian Light looks like another solid one for a place in division one of the mile novice (6.25), while the second division (6.55) could go to another favourite in the shape of Sword.

The 1m4f fillies’ novice (7.25) looks like a match between Sea Just In Time and Beeley. It’s worth including both as Sea Just In Time has no Polytrack form and would be a risky banker.

The first division of the 7f handicap (7.55) is the final leg and All Agleam looks to have a solid chance under a penalty for her win at Lingfield. Kindest Nation is the best alternative.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.23

1 Lilly’s Bet

5.55

1 Yaroogh

6.25

2 Arabian Light

6.55

7 Sword

7.25

2 Sea Just In Time

3 Beeley

7.55

1 All Agleam

4 Kindest Nation

1x1x1x1x2x2 = four lines

