Kelso Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool on Saturday

Most of the runners in Kelso's opener (1.42) are used to running a level below Class 2, and top pair Pentland Hills and Brewin'upastorm could have a class edge. They'll be my two for the first leg of the Placepot.

Jango Baie is the clear form horse in the next (2.17), but there are doubts about Nicky Henderson's team, so it may pay to swerve him. Brucio won a valuable mares' race at Leopardstown last time in fine style, while Personal Ambition was going the right way when last seen.

There are similar worries with Henderson's Under Control in the Morebattle (2.50). While she's well handicapped, it's hard to put her in until we see some of the yard's horses running better. Therefore, the picks are Skycutter , who won easily at Carlisle last time and is well treated on Flat ability, last year's winner Benson , who has been running well, and Bingoo , who goes well fresh and won nicely when last seen in December.

In the next (3.25), Monbeg Genius has had issues this season and his wellbeing must be taken on trust. I'm opposing him with Aye Right , who rarely runs a bad race, and Thunder Rock – not the best jumper, but he surely won't mind this small field and Kelso's easy fences.

In the fifth (4.00), it's doubtful that Imperial Bede beat much at Southwell last time. Special Rate , who has won seven of his past eight outings, is a viable alternative. Chasing FIre is riskier but, if his jumping has sharpened up during his short break, he's more talented than a mark of 134 suggests.

Mojo Ego and Camarrate have the best form in the sixth (4.35). While it's nothing special, at least one of them should hit the first two.

Kelso Placepot perm

1.42

1 Brewin'upastorm

2 Pentland Hills

2.17

9 Personal Ambition

12 Brucio

2.50

1 Benson

7 Bingoo

16 Skycutter

3.25

2 Thunder Rock

3 Aye Right

4.00

1 Chasing Fire

2 Special Rate

4.35

1 Mojo Ego

2 Camarrate

2 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 96 lines

