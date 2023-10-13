ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV4 on Friday

1.35 Chepstow

Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase, 2m7½f

A host of familiar faces line up in the opener at Chepstow, including Good Boy Bobby for Nigel Twiston-Davies. The ten-year-old, who ran in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival, was last seen finishing fifth at Kempton in May. His competition includes Aye Right, who finished fourth in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase in February behind Shishkin, his only start of the year.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GOOD BOY BOBBY

1.50 Newmarket

Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes, 5f, Group 3

The early market is headed by Inquisitively, who finished third behind Big Evs in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing a Listed sprint at York last time. Flora Of Bermuda also has form with Big Evs, having chased him home in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MIDNIGHT AFFAIR

2.10 Chepstow

Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle, 2m3½f, Grade 2

Paul Nicholls has won this race eight times, including with dual King George winner Silviniaco Conti in 2010. The champion trainer has a leading chance again this year with the exciting Captain Teague, who finished third behind A Dream To Share in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He will have to overcome some more experienced rivals, such as Mullinaree, who bids for a six-timer over hurdles.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CAPTAIN TEAGUE

2.25 Newmarket

The Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes, 7f, Group 3

The British Flat season may be drawing to a close but there are still chances left for juveniles to get us excited ahead of next year. After winning well at Salisbury last month, the Ralph Beckett-trained Skellet bids to record a first Group success under Ryan Moore. Dance Sequence, who won her sole start for Godolphin, is among her chief dangers.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SKELLET

2.40 York

William Hill Finale Handicap, 1m6f

William Haggas landed this competitive handicap last season with Post Impressionist and has another fancied contender in Kingfisher King, who finished third at Doncaster last month. Urban Outlook arrives in good form, having won his two most recent starts at Chester and Haydock.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CAVERN CLUB

3.00 Newmarket

The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes, 7f, Group 2

Last year's winner Pogo bids to secure back-to-back successes in this Group 2 but the market suggests he will have it all to do against the likes of fellow course-and-distance winner Audience, last seen finishing second behind Sandrine in the Park Stakes, and Chindit, who narrowly landed the Listed Fortune Stakes on his penultimate start for Richard Hannon.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SHOULDVEBEENARING

3.15 York

British EBF £100,000 Final, 7f

The Coffee Pod steps up in trip for Richard Hannon after getting off the mark here last month and will face up to 17 rivals, including African Spirit, who scored on his debut for Newmarket trainer Ben Brookhouse at Newcastle. Grey Cuban and Candonomore look like their main dangers.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GREY CUBAN

3.35 Newmarket

bet365 Old Rowley Cup, 1m4f

Charlie Appleby has won the last two runnings of the Old Rowley Cup but is without a runner this year, so Godolphin's retained jockey William Buick has picked up a ride aboard Struth for Charlie Johnston. The likely favourite is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Humanity, who is on a hat-trick after winning his last two starts by a combined nine and a quarter lengths.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ALSAKIB

3.50 York

William Hill Autumn Mile Handicap, 1m

William Haggas won this race last year and has a favourite's hand again with Lattam. Hafeet Alain finished one place in front of Lattam at Goodwood last time and heads a host of dangers, who also include Northern Express and Star Of Orion.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NORTHERN EXPRESS

4.10 Newmarket

bet365 Fillies' Mile, 1m, Group 1

The feature race of the day is the Fillies' Mile and Ollie Sangster bids for his first Group success with Shuwari. She landed a Listed contest at Sandown in July before stepping up in class for the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes, in which she was second to Carla's Way. Exciting maiden winner Classical Song and Ylang Ylang are prominent in the betting for Ralph Beckett and Aidan O'Brien.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CLASSICAL SONG

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.10 Chepstow: CAPTAIN TEAGUE

Race 2, 2.25 Newmarket: SKELLET

Race 3, 3.00 Newmarket: SHOULDVEBEENARING

Race 4, 3.15 York: GREY CUBAN

Race 5, 3.35 Newmarket: ALSAKIB

Race 6, 3.50 York: NORTHERN EXPRESS

Race 7, 4.10 Newmarket: CLASSICAL SONG

