ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races live on ITV4 on Saturday

1.15 Sandown

Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m

Constitution Hill bids for a seventh successive Grade 1 win at a track where he won his first two starts under rules. Love Envoi is also unbeaten at Sandown and is likely to pose more of a challenge than the long odds-on favourite’s stablemate Shishkin, who is prepping for a tilt at the King George.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CONSTITUTION HILL

Outstanding hurdler; head and shoulders above the rest in this division; should win again

Constitution Hill 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1.30 Aintree

Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Brave Seasca landed this race off 1lb higher last year but he could be vulnerable to in-form rivals Heltenham, Richmond Lake and Cracking Destiny, who all won their last start. War Lord was second in a Grade 1 over course and distance at last year’s Grand National meeting. Grade 1 winner A Wave Of The Sea makes his stable debut for Ben Haslam.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HELTENHAM

Highly progressive novice chaser last season; could still be ahead of the handicapper

Heltenham 13:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

1.50 Sandown

Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 1m7½f

JPR One was going to win a Cheltenham Grade 2 in impressive fashion before unseating Brendan Powell at the final fence. He bids for redemption against unbeaten chasers Colonel Harry and Le Patron. Unexpected Party was third in this race last season and is respected along with Imperial Cup winner Iceo, who meets JPR One on 15lb better terms than when beaten by him at Newton Abbot in October.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: COLONEL HARRY

Has good hurdles form at Sandown; took well to chasing at Chepstow last month; progressive

Colonel Harry 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

2.05 Aintree

Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Percussion was third behind Ashtown Lad in this prestigious handicap over the Grand National fences last year and bids to reverse the form off 4lb worse terms. Celebre D’Allen scored by 16 lengths on the Mildmay course last time and contributes to a competitive field which also includes Troytown winner Coko Beach, Welsh Grand National runner-up The Big Breakaway and last year’s Kim Muir hero Chambard.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MORODER

Runner-up in the bet365 Gold Cup and can leave reappearance run well behind; interesting

Moroder 14:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Seamus Mullins

2.25 Sandown

Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Impose Toi was a cosy winner of a 17-runner handicap at Cheltenham’s November meeting and bids for a hat-trick off a 10lb higher mark. Dan Skelton is represented by Coral Cup winner Langer Dan and four-year-old Punta Del Este while Arqoob aims to follow up last month’s course-and-distance victory.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PUNTA DEL ESTE

0-4 in Britain but may build on Wetherby reappearance effort (clear second); interesting

Punta Del Este 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.40 Aintree

Boylesports Daily Money Back 2nd Juvenile Hurdle (Listed Race), 2m1f

Max Of Stars chased home an unbeaten hurdler in Listed company at Newbury last time and bids to go one better in the same grade. Le Fauve was was beaten a nose by a subsequent winner in France and makes his British and stable debut for Dan Skelton. Liari could back up his successful Wincanton hurdling debut for Paul Nicholls.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LE FAUVE

Went very close in France on sole run; winner has followed up; has joined top British yard

Le Fauve 14:40 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Sandown

Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (Grade 1), 1m7½f

Jonbon made a successful seasonal debut when beating Edwardstone by nine and a half lengths in the Shloer Chase and could seal a fifth Grade 1 victory if confirming the form with last year’s winner of this feature event. Boothill and Haddex Des Obeaux step up from handicap company while Nube Negra seeks a breakthrough top-level success.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: JONBON

Beat two of these rivals in the Shloer, taking career record to 12-14; 2-2 at Sandown

Jonbon 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.15 Aintree

Boylesports Extra Place Races Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Bashers Reflection has won three of his last four starts and could defy a 7lb rise for his latest Wetherby success. Morebattle Hurdle winner Benson and Greatwood Hurdle fourth Soningino are upped in trip

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BASHERS REFLECTION

Travelled well to win at Wetherby and a 7lb rise could underestimate his dominance

Bashers Reflection 15:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Ben Case

3.35 Sandown

Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Last season’s Colin Parker winner Beauport has Sandown form figures of 122 and could take to this marathon trip. Venetia Williams won this staying handicap last year with Quick Wave and the trainer is represented by Fontaine Collonges.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FONTAINE COLLONGES

Had wind surgery in July; stable form this autumn suggests she could be back with a bang

Fontaine Collonges 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

