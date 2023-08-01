ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV on Wednesday

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Handicap, 1m4f

Subsequent Group winners Pether's Moon, Dartmouth and Sir Ron Priestley have won this in the past and Amleto looked a highly smart prospect in the making when winning easily at Chester in May. Ryan Moore's two rides for Alan King this season have finished first and third and the duo team up with the consistent Westerton, while last year's winning trainer Charlie Appleby fields Tagabawa.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WESTERTON

Third from off pace in hot 1m2f handicap at Newmarket, suggesting 1m4f is well worth a go

Westerton 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Alan King

2.25 Goodwood

Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Oscula carried the Nick Bradley silks to glory 12 months ago and Fast Response is primed for the task after going close in Listed company at Chester last time out. Jumbly is seeking her first victory since being bought for 1,250,000gns by the Coolmore team in November after a good run at Royal Ascot. 1,000 Guineas third Matilda Picotte is back up in trip after being outpaced behind Little Big Bear in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BREEGE

Second of 29 from the back in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot (1m, good to firm)

Breege 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

3.00 Goodwood Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes (Group 3), 5f

The Karl Burke-trained Kylian looked lightening quick when bolting up by six lengths in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown last month and is upped in grade. He takes on Windsor Castle Stakes winner Big Evs for Mick Appleby while Shagraan has a quick turnaround following his second at Newbury 12 days ago. Baheer looks to give Richard Hannon a third consecutive success in the race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BIG EVS

Clearcut winner of the Windsor Castle Stakes and that gives him leading form claims

Big Evs 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Michael Appleby

3.35 Goodwood

Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1), 1m

The exceptional Paddington completed a Group 1 hat-trick in the Eclipse last month and the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner returns to the mile trip. Inspiral is also seeking her fourth top-level victory after going within a neck of a sensational winning comeback in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. Summer Mile runner-up Aldaary represents William Haggas and Shadwell, who enjoyed success here last year with the brilliant Baaeed.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PADDINGTON

Group 1 wins on last three starts and very tough to beat if his superstar form continues

Paddington 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £75,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.50 Goodwood: Westerton

Race 2, 2.10 Perth: Bergentown

Race 3, 2.25 Goodwood: Breege

Race 4, 2.35 Redcar: Salamanca Lad

Race 5, 2.45 Perth: Doors Breaker

Race 6, 3.00 Goodwood: Big Evs

Race 7, 3.35 Goodwood: Paddington

Goodwood and Galway previews:

1.50 Goodwood: 'He fell apart after his first race but is back on form now' - top trainers assess their Coral Handicap chances

2.25 Goodwood: Will the draw prove key once again with a huge field lining up for the Group 3 Oak Tree?

3.00 Goodwood: Can classy Kylian continue his progress and land a first victory in Group company?

3.35 Goodwood: 'It's an extremely hot race' - Paddington and Inspiral head stellar Sussex Stakes line-up

6.40 Galway: 'I'm bursting to run him and he's never been in better form' - who is keen on their Galway Plate chances?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.