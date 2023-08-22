ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races at York on ITV on Wednesday

1.50 York

Sky Bet and Symphony Group Handicap, 5½f

Last year’s winner Bergerac returns off a 3lb lower mark, while the 2022 scorer Copper Knight has seven course victories to his name. Jm Jungle arrives in top form after wins at Haydock and Glorious Goodwood and Intrinsic Bond has posted his best Racing Post Ratings in two starts for Michael Wigham.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MANILA SCOUSE

Missed 3yo career but has gone from strength to strength this year, achieving strong form when second of 15 over 6f here (good) in July and winning both starts since (5f on heavy and good to soft); 5lb higher but another big run is on the way.

Manila Scouse 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

2.25 York

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Recent Wathnan Racing recruit Ballymount Boy, trained by Adrian Keatley, bids to go one better than his Richmond second to subsequent Prix Morny winner Vandeek. Cogitate and Edwardian are other well-fancied runners. None of the field can be discounted in a race won by subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean last year.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BALLYMOUNT BOY

Group 2 Richmond at Glorious Goodwood (6f, soft) was not for the first time he was slow to break, but he saw that race out with a purpose to finish clear second behind Vandeek, who gave that form an almighty boost when winning last weekend's Group 1 in France; no question that he sets the standard back in this Group 3 and going up to 7f should be a good thing (has Group 1 or 2 entries from 6f to 1m); both turf starts on softer than good.

Ballymount Boy 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

3.00 York

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

St Leger favourite Gregory aims to enhance his Classic credentials under Frankie Dettori. The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is 3-3, most recently winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot. All five runners are entered in the St Leger and Godolphin’s Bahrain Trophy scorer Castle Way and Ballydoyle's Continuous are the main threats. James Ferguson won this last year with Deauville Legend and fields outsider Canberra Legend.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CONTINUOUS

Third in the Dante here (1m2f, good to firm) in May; down the field in the Prix du Jockey Club but resumed his improvement when second of six in Group 2 Edward VII at Royal Ascot (1m4f, good to firm) two months ago, beating Artistic Star by two and a half lengths in the process; a leading contender on form and potential.

Continuous 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.35 York

Juddmonte International (Group 1), 1m2½f

Star three-year-old Paddington bids for a eighth straight win and fifth consecutive Group 1 in the day one feature. His top-level victories have come in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, the Coral-Eclipse and the Sussex Stakes. Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Mostahdaf is officially rated 3lb superior but gives 7lb to the odds-on favourite. Falmouth scorer Nashwa and The Foxes complete the line-up.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PADDINGTON

Phenomenal three-year-old colt whose toughness, tenacity and remarkable progress has rightly earned him comparisons with "Iron Horse" Giant's Causeway who won this race in 2000 for the same stable following a similar campaign; admittedly had a relatively straightforward task in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood most recently but that enhanced his excellent career record (form figures read 51111111) and brought up a Group 1 four-timer following wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and 1m2f Eclipse; unraced on firmer than good; thrives on his racing and is proving an unstoppable force.

Paddington 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.10 York

Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, 2m½f

Robert Johnson arrives off the back of a career-best second at Glorious Goodwood and should be a leading player for Philip Kirby. He is the only course-and-distance winner in the field but Haliphon and Forza Orta have won on the Knavesmire. The Tony Martin-trained Zanndabad is an intriguing runner with Ryan Moore booked.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GRAPPA NONINO

Led in the final stride for 2m hurdles win in March and asserted late on for Flat wins over 2m1f at Killarney in May and 1m6f at the Curragh (good; unraced on good to firm) ten days ago; it hasn't all gone smoothly but he now looks like a stayer with potential, one to note despite 5lb penalty.

Grappa Nonino 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: D K Weld

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 YORK: MANILA SCOUSE

Race 2, 2.25 YORK: BALLYMOUNT BOY

Race 3, 2.50 BATH: CONFEDERATION

Race 4, 3.00 YORK: CONTINUOUS

Race 5, 3.15 CARLISLE: ELUSIVE ANGEL

Race 6, 3.35 YORK: PADDINGTON

Race 7, 4.10 YORK: GRAPPA NONINO

