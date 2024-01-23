Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Wednesday

Lucky Banner

12.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Capital Delight

2.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Frantanck

2.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Caspar Fownes is widely known as the ‘King of the Valley’ but it will hardly stop the former champion trainer continuing his winning ways on the all-weather card at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

Fownes will saddle runners in five of the eight races, headed by dirt specialist Lucky Banner , a first-time booking for Hugh Bowman in the Class 4 handicap (12.15) over 1m½f.

Bowman replaces James McDonald, who was aboard when Lucky Banner narrowly failed to make all over course and distance last month. He was beaten a short head by Nordic Star, and it was the second time the five-year-old had been touched off by the narrowest margin adopting a front-running role.

It will be interesting to see whether Bowman tries different tactics on the son of Starspangledbanner, who changed hands at public auction in Europe at bargain prices twice before arriving in Hong Kong unraced.

Zac Purton has sided with the John Size-trained Noble Win, a 12-start maiden in Hong Kong who makes his debut on dirt locally, but won on a synthetic track in New Zealand prior to export.

Fownes looked a little surprised when Capital Delight came home strongly to win his last start on his all-weather debut, but that won’t be the case if the gelding follows up in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (2.15).

The son of Capitalist clearly excels on the dirt and he should make light of a modest 5lb hike in the ratings, particularly from a middle-order draw. Magniac, who was second on his only start on the surface, is the main danger.

The nightcap, a Class 3 handicap (2.50) over 1m½f, features the promising Frantanck , a five-year-old son of Frankel who won at Goodwood and Windsor for William Haggas.

The Pierre Ng-trained Frantanck is strongly fancied to reverse the placings with Adefill, with whom he is 4lb better off for a neck defeat in their meeting over course and distance last month. The capable Yellowfin is next best in a quality heat to end the meeting.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

12.15

3 Lucky Banner

10 Noble Win

12.45

2 Starship Eighty

8 Precision Goal

1.15

1 Flying Dragon

4 Colourful Prince

1.45

4 Judy’s Great

6 Diamond Flare

2.15

2 Capital Delight

3 Magniac

2.50

4 Adefill

10 Frantanck

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 11.15am.

