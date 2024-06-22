Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Simple Hedge

12.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Flying Ace

12.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Galaxy Patch

1.10 Sha Tin

2pts win



Galaxy Patch is set to continue his stunning rise through the ranks while keeping alive his trainer Pierre Ng’s championship hopes in the Group 3 Premier Plate (1.10), over 1m1f, at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Australian import arrived in Hong Kong, having won a 5½f maiden in Adelaide on his only start, yet he has put together five wins and three seconds from 11 outings since October and is still improving.

Among his minor placings was a gallant second in the Hong Kong Derby, which he attempted on an unorthodox preparation for the 1m2f Classic, running in a 5f sprint and a 7f Group 1, finishing second to California Spangle at level weights in the latter.

Having returned to winning ways after five misses, the four-year-old is ready to follow up, which is timely for Ng, who trails chief rival Francis Lui 63-62 in their title battle with seven meetings left.

Three weeks ago, Galaxy Patch nailed rival Chancheng Glory on the line and now meets him 8lb worse for a nose. Yet, when the pair met in the Derby in March, Chancheng Glory finished sixth, more than four lengths behind his badly drawn rival at level weights. Galaxy Patch is still favoured to win again.

California Spangle, another who has had a remarkable season, must shoulder 9st 9lb top weight and concede lumps of weight to several up-and-coming types in the Group 3 7f Premier Cup (12.35).

Among the aspiring talent is the David Hall-trained Flying Ace , who receives 19lb from California Spangle, having finished just behind him and the well-regarded Mugen at levels in the 6f Chairman’s Sprint Prize in April.

The 8st 4lb is below regular partner Zac Purton’s riding weight, so Alexis Badel steps in again for what is a feasible target for six-year-old Flying Ace. Mugen, the mount of Karis Teetan this time, is the other nagging threat to war-horse California Spangle, who should again run well despite his weight burden.

Purton will be on the John Size-trained Simple Hedge , who will love the return to 1m2f in the Class 3 handicap (12.05). The gelding beat only one home in the Derby in March but had finished second to Massive Sovereign (Derby winner), over the same Classic distance in his previous race.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.30

2 Sunny Da Best

5 Master Mastermind

12.05

6 Awesome Fluke

8 Simple Hedge

12.35

1 California Spangle

4 Flying Ace

1.10

2 Galaxy Patch

8 Chancheng Glory

1.45

2 Young Superstar

5 Lucy In The Sky

2.20

6 Stellar Express

9 Rubylot

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 9.00am

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

