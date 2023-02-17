Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath has three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday



Prince Of Porty

7.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Carroll Street

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Five G Patch

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Douglas Whyte’s painstaking efforts should pay off for talented sprinter when the five-year-old makes his reappearance following an eight-month absence through injury in the 5f handicap () at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Whyte has always rated Carroll Street highly, which is hardly surprising considering the sprinter's 4-12 record, but there has been drama along the way, most notably in his first run of last season when he was taken out in a scrimmage mid-race.

He trailed in last of ten runners and came back with lacerations to his leg, which needed treatment. Still, he managed to shrug it off to win three starts later. However, he suffered another leg injury in transit last June which forced him to take a prolonged rest.

This time in, Whyte has sent him for three barrier trials, the latest over the straight 5f turf course at Sha Tin, which he won. All four of his wins have come over course and distance, so this is the perfect place to start a fresh campaign. Karis Teetan rides him for only the second time and he should go close.

Metro Warrior, another straight course specialist, can provide the early speed and has place claims, but in an intriguing contest, the able Trillion Win looks the main danger with his attractive draw.

Tony Cruz recently sent out his 1,000th Sha Tin winner — he boasts a career total of 1,443 victories — and he can add to the tally with progressive stayer in the 1m2f handicap ().

Five G Patch, unbeaten in two starts in Ireland when trained by Joseph O’Brien for Australian owner Lloyd Williams, has acclimatised well and is consistent now he is tackling distances that suit him. In a very even race, he has Enjoying and Drombeg Banner to beat.

Zac Purton has his usual quota of top rides and appears the pick of them in the 6f handicap ().

The four-year-old came from back in the ruck to get up close home for a narrow win over 5f on his debut, so the extra trip should not worry him.

Green N White is an interesting newcomer, having been a Magic Millions two-year-olds in training purchase. He has trialled extensively since his arrival in Hong Kong and looks to have ability.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

6 Flying Mojito

12 Pakistan Friend

7.35

3 Prince Of Porty

5 Green N White

8.05

5 Trillion Win

7 Carroll Street

8.35

6 Five G Patch

7 Enjoying

9.10

6 Supreme Lucky

8 Magniac

9.45

2 Sinba

6 Beauty Inspire

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into HK pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5am.

