Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for Saturday's £250,000 pool

The Tote are putting up their £250,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot at Ascot and the opening 2m3½f novice hurdle (1.20) looks a good opportunity for a banker with .

The Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase (1.50) is particularly tricky as the winner is needed. The progressive has an obvious chance and looks the next best.

The Swinley Handicap Chase (2.25) is an ultra-competitive contest. is one of my best bets of the day and he must go in, but it’s also worth including .

The following 2m3½f handicap hurdle (3.00) is just as competitive and I’ll take two horses. is unbeaten over hurdles at Ascot and looks sure to go well, while is a lively outsider.

I just don’t know who will win the Ascot Chase (3.35), but it will be a surprise if is out of the places. He goes in alongside , who has good course form.

likes Ascot and can’t be ignored for the red-hot Gary Moore stable in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (4.10). However, it’s also worth including the lightly raced .

Ascot Placepot perm

1.20

1 Attacca

1.50

1 Bold Endeavour

2 Jay Jay Reilly

2.25

4 Phoenix Way

13 Regal Encore

3.00

6 Fifty Ball

11 Thibault

3.35

2 Fakir D’Oudairies

3 First Flow

4.10

5 Ivaldi

9 Imphal

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

