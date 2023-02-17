Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for Saturday's £250,000 pool
The Tote are putting up their £250,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot at Ascot and the opening 2m3½f novice hurdle (1.20) looks a good opportunity for a banker with Attacca.
The Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase (1.50) is particularly tricky as the winner is needed. The progressive Bold Endeavour has an obvious chance and Jay Jay Reilly looks the next best.
The Swinley Handicap Chase (2.25) is an ultra-competitive contest. Phoenix Way is one of my best bets of the day and he must go in, but it’s also worth including Regal Encore.
The following 2m3½f handicap hurdle (3.00) is just as competitive and I’ll take two horses. Fifty Ball is unbeaten over hurdles at Ascot and looks sure to go well, while Thibault is a lively outsider.
I just don’t know who will win the Ascot Chase (3.35), but it will be a surprise if Fakir D’Oudairies is out of the places. He goes in alongside First Flow, who has good course form.
Imphal likes Ascot and can’t be ignored for the red-hot Gary Moore stable in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (4.10). However, it’s also worth including the lightly raced Ivaldi.
Ascot Placepot perm
1.20
1 Attacca
1.50
1 Bold Endeavour
2 Jay Jay Reilly
2.25
4 Phoenix Way
13 Regal Encore
3.00
6 Fifty Ball
11 Thibault
3.35
2 Fakir D’Oudairies
3 First Flow
4.10
5 Ivaldi
9 Imphal
1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines
