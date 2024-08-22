'He's the best bet of the entire meeting and he's 4-1' - David Jennings answers the burning questions for day two of York

What's the big story?

It's Emily in York time. Returning to a screen near you at 3.35pm is racing's most unpredictable genius who has been hiding her brilliance so well of late we're beginning to wonder whether we'll ever get another glimpse of that innate intelligence and raw talent.

The latest instalment in the Emily Upjohn film franchise sees her turn up on the Knavesmire for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ), in which she bids to atone for an awful effort in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and belatedly remind us of why we fell in love with her in the first place.

Kieran Shoemark has come in for a lot of criticism, including from me, and what better way to shut us up than to win his first Group 1 for the Gosdens on the mare who has shovelled most slurs on top of him.

So, who wins the Yorkshire Oaks?

Oh, go on then, I'll have one more for the road. But that's it. No more.

Emily Upjohn has sucked me in and spat me out so many times that giving up now would feel like a whole year of my life wasted. We deserve one more chance to make a go of things.

Look, the facts are there. She's not rated 121 anymore but even her plummeting mark of 116 is at least 5lb superior to anything else in the line-up and, if the same Emily Upjohn who showed up at the Curragh for the Pretty Polly graces us with her presence here, she wins. It's as simple as that. She’s 4-1 and that’s more than fair.

Emily Upjohn 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

What's the bet of the day?

An Outlaw's Grace is not just the best bet of the day, he's the best bet of the entire Ebor festival. Somehow he is 4-1 for the Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes (2.25 ) and that is the best bargain I've seen since Tesco were offering two for the price of one on packets of Toffypops.

It was a tale of woe from the word go in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood and the fact he was even able to get himself into contention at all there was testament to his natural ability.

No bends and no going up and down hills this time, so expect to see him in a much better light. Richard Hannon has won this five times since 2016, by the way, and he's booked Ryan Moore. Say no more.

An Outlaw's Grace 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hannon

What's the lay of the day?

Leovanni looks too short in the Lowther Stakes (1.50 ) and I fancy Heavens Gate to beat her.

Anything else catch the eye?

I made a fool of myself for the 213,657th time when suggesting Age Of Gold might win next year's 2,000 Guineas after he won at Yarmouth on debut.

That won't be happening, though. Not just because he threw in a stinker in the Chesham, but because he's had his crown jewels chopped off.

He now turns up in the 7f nursery (4.45 ) off a mark of only 89 and, if he hasn't lost the plot altogether, surely he can take care of this lot. He blew me away the first day.

Read these previews next:

1.50 York: 'She's got a favourite's chance' - Karl Burke in confident mood as Leovanni takes on Heavens Gate in exciting Lowther

2.25 York: 'It’s big for us to have a horse who is favourite for a race like this' - Adrian Nicholls seeking memorable victory with Maw Lam

3.00 York: QEII entry Elnajmm on an upward curve but can he defy a high draw?

3.35 York: 'We're very excited about her' - Queen Of The Pride heads high-profile pairing for the Gosdens in top-notch Yorkshire Oaks

4.10 York: Is Sea Just In Time ready to realise the tremendous potential she showed on her debut?

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Ebor festival day two free bets

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 in horse racing free bets . Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Sign up via the “£40 in free horse racing bets when you place a £10 bet” promotion

Place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater

Sky Bet Ebor festival sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only.

First single & E/W bet only.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets for horse racing only.

Free bets are non withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+. Gambleaware.org

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.