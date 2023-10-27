'He's race-fit and this could be the day to catch him' - why this horse can win at Cheltenham on Saturday

There is an excellent seven-race card to get stuck into at Cheltenham on Saturday. Here we provide our best bets for the fixture . . .

Epic Value At William Hill Handicap Chase (1.15 Cheltenham)

Forecast odds: 17-2

By Charlie Huggins

Ben Sutton's claim means this chaser is 8lb better off than when winning this race in 2021 and 16lb better off than his last success. Admittedly that Ascot victory in November 2021 was a while ago, but the ten-year-old has run some consistent efforts in defeat since.

Before Midnight was second to Funambule Sivola when receiving only 4lb from the subsequent Grade 2 winner at Doncaster in January last year, before twice finishing sixth in the Red Rum Handicap Chase. Those solid runs at Aintree's Grand National meeting came on the good to soft ground he is likely to encounter at Cheltenham, a going description on which the rest of his form figures read 31162.

The veteran should come on for his stable debut for Fergal O'Brien which was over hurdles on heavy ground at Chepstow and, while he may not be as good as he once was, I'm willing to chance him each-way.

Before Midnight 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Epic Value At William Hill Handicap Chase (1.15 Cheltenham)

Forecast odds: 3-1

By James Hill

If there is one chaser who has the potential to join the big league at Cheltenham on Saturday then it is surely Haddex Des Obeaux.

This six-year-old was prominent in the Arkle market before injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season, and he was really impressive when last seen at Warwick in January, slamming some decent handicappers by upwards of 19 lengths.

There was huge authority in his pillar-to-post victory that day, as he jumped and travelled superbly, and the Moores know how to unearth quality two-mile chasers. This could be the latest of them.

Haddex Des Obeaux 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Epic Value At William Hill Handicap Chase (1.15 Cheltenham)

Forecast odds: 25-1

By James Stevens

Haddex Des Obeaux is the one to beat but the each-way play could be Royale Margaux, who shaped with huge promise on her final two starts last season.

She caught the eye when travelling best when fourth at Ascot in April and stepped up again on her final effort of the season at Cheltenham when second to Pink Legend over a similar course and trip.

It was not the strongest race but she cruised into the lead and looked set to register an easy win before being outbattled by a very game mare. Connections could look to deploy this strong traveller later on this time, while a quickly-run two miles carrying a low weight could be spot on for her.

Despite being a half-sister to established mud-lover Royale Pagaille, she looks to handle a sounder surface better than most. Her price is far too big.

Royale Margaux 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds

Epic Jumps Season At William Hill Handicap Chase (2.25 Cheltenham)

Forecast odds: 8-1

By Liam Headd

Ben Pauling appears to have another progressive staying chaser on his hands as this eight-year-old made it four wins from five starts over fences in the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter last time. What makes his performance even better was the fact he was sent chasing for the first time since October last year and he shaped as if he'd never been away from that sphere in jumping so efficiently.

He has showed huge improvement in each of his last five starts, taking his Racing Post Rating from 114 to 143, and he now goes in search of a hat-trick this season under regular rider Beau Morgan, who claims a valuable 5lb.

Twig has done most his racing on good ground, but did win at Kempton on good to soft last November and should be suited by conditions, while he has posted two seconds at the track, both of which he came close to winning.

Twig 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Pertemps series qualifier) (3.00 Cheltenham)

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Robbie Wilders

I like backing horses who are race-fit at the beginning of the jumps season and Bashful Boy will turn up for the 3m handicap hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday following an excellent staying-on fourth of 31 in the soft-ground Cesarewitch. That is one of the Flat's greatest marathons and Bashful Boy produced a performance that was right up with his best efforts in that discipline.

He has looked a different beast when granted a strong test of stamina on the Flat and he gets the chance to race over a staying trip for the first time over hurdles.

That could yield further improvement and he has snuck in nicely at the foot of the weights. Versatile regarding ground conditions, Bashful Boy is capable of notching a decent hurdles prize off a mark of 125 and this could be the day to catch him.

Bashful Boy 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Pertemps series qualifier) (3.00 Cheltenham)

Forecast odds: 7-1

By Matt Rennie

This Noel Meade-trained six-year-old returned from a long absence with two fine efforts at the Galway and Listowel festivals and can defy a hurdles rating of 136 in this Pertemps qualifier.

The son of Pour Moi thrives in big-field handicaps, winning a novice hurdle series final at Fairyhouse in April 2022, and ran a stormer over 2m4f at Listowel last time.

His best form has come over further so the return to 3m is a big plus, and he's versatile ground-wise. Jockey Keith Donoghue has been in terrific form too, operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Bugs Moran 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Noel Meade

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Pertemps series qualifier) (3.00 Cheltenham)

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Jack Haynes

This progressive six-year-old is a potential improver stepping up to 3m and can go well off a nice weight in the Pertemps qualifier.

Moonovercloon posted a standout best Racing Post Rating when falling at the last at Listowel on his penultimate start and shaped well when the ground was on the soft side at Punchestown last time.

The combination of the step up in trip and drying ground could prove ideal for this Irish raider.

Moonovercloon 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: James Smith (7lb) Tnr: Matthew J Smith

