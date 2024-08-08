Haydock Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

An amateur riders' handicap (5.40) starts Placepot proceedings at Haydock, and Expressionless looks well worth including, given he is in cracking form and has a rider with a decent strike-rate.

Dance Time is fresher than most and has run well enough on her two outings this season, so is added as back-up.

Only four go in the next (6.15), but Hawksbill is entitled to be long odds-on against the two who have run, so he goes in as a banker in the hope he'll know too much for the one newcomer.

All five have a shout in the next (6.50), but Santa Croce , a sister to Duke Of Firenze, has to be of interest on her handicap debut, dropping to a sprint trip for the first time, while Lexington Belle is another who looks likely to appreciate a drop in trip.

The following novice (7.25) is more open, but Mr Fantastic and Cymbidium have shown a fair amount of promise and one of them will hopefully squeeze into the first three.

The juvenile maiden (8.00) looks weak and Mandana , a half-sister to several winners who showed decent form, displayed more than enough promise on her Newmarket debut to suggest she can take a race of this nature.

At least there's a competitive handicap to finish (8.32), and FInbar's Lad , who is in a rich vein of form and has won here, and Saturnalia , who has performed with credit on his last two starts, are the selections.

Haydock Placepot perm

5.40

4 Expressionless

10 Dance Time

6.15

3 Hawksbill

6.50

1 Lexington Belle

5 Santa Croce

7.25

4 Mr Fantastic

11 Cymbidium

8.00

8 Mandana

8.32

4 Finbar's Lad

5 Saturnalia

2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.