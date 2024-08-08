- More
Haydock Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
An amateur riders' handicap (5.40) starts Placepot proceedings at Haydock, and Expressionless looks well worth including, given he is in cracking form and has a rider with a decent strike-rate.
Dance Time is fresher than most and has run well enough on her two outings this season, so is added as back-up.
Only four go in the next (6.15), but Hawksbill is entitled to be long odds-on against the two who have run, so he goes in as a banker in the hope he'll know too much for the one newcomer.
All five have a shout in the next (6.50), but Santa Croce, a sister to Duke Of Firenze, has to be of interest on her handicap debut, dropping to a sprint trip for the first time, while Lexington Belle is another who looks likely to appreciate a drop in trip.
The following novice (7.25) is more open, but Mr Fantastic and Cymbidium have shown a fair amount of promise and one of them will hopefully squeeze into the first three.
The juvenile maiden (8.00) looks weak and Mandana, a half-sister to several winners who showed decent form, displayed more than enough promise on her Newmarket debut to suggest she can take a race of this nature.
At least there's a competitive handicap to finish (8.32), and FInbar's Lad, who is in a rich vein of form and has won here, and Saturnalia, who has performed with credit on his last two starts, are the selections.
Haydock Placepot perm
5.40
4 Expressionless
10 Dance Time
6.15
3 Hawksbill
6.50
1 Lexington Belle
5 Santa Croce
7.25
4 Mr Fantastic
11 Cymbidium
8.00
8 Mandana
8.32
4 Finbar's Lad
5 Saturnalia
2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines
