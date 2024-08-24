Goodwood Placepot tips: Tom Segal with a slim perm for Sunday's action

With the ground sure to be slow, it's best to stick to the proven soft-ground horses or those with soft-ground pedigrees in the Goodwood Placepot.

Lasting Love has been disappointing the last twice, but she ran in the Cheshire Oaks two starts ago and it could be that the return to soft ground will see her back to form in the opening fillies' maiden (1.50). She comes with risk, though, and it might be worth including Eavestone too, as she comes from a family who like some give underfoot.

One horse who will be ideally suited by conditions in the following mile handicap (2.25) is the William Haggas-trained Godwinson , who is only 3lb higher than when an unlucky second in the Spring Cup at Newbury in April.

Sergeant Wilko is an improving sprinter, who looks to be well drawn on the stands' rail, and will be hard to get past under Oisin Murphy in the sprint handicap (3.00).

Topweight Rebel Territory is another who will like conditions in the 7f handicap (3.35). He's been off for well over a year, though, so it's safest to put course-and-distance winner Qirat in as well.

Sea Legend is the standout horse on form in the seller (4.00), but it's disconcerting that he has dropped into this grade so quickly, and Clever Relation showed a lot more at Nottingham last time and the softer the ground the better for him.

Too Soon was a big eyecatcher in a decent maiden over course and distance on his debut and is bred to go on soft ground, so he will be hard to keep out of the frame in the juvenile maiden (4.45).

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

3 Eavestone

7 Lasting Love

2.25

3 Godwinson

3.00

6 Sergeant Wilko

3.35

1 Rebel Territory

13 Qirat

4.10

3 Clever Relation

4.45

5 Too Soon

2x1x1x2x1x1=4 lines

