Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's day two perm for a £250,000 guarantee on World Pool day

There is banker potential in leg one (1.50) of the Glorious Goodwood Placepot as Amleto has what looks a terrific mark, a pedigree to be miles better than it, and won't have any issues with the trip.

The second (2.25) is arguably a lot tougher given there are 16 runners and only three places, but Fast Response has a cracking draw, is a proper mudlark and should go very close with a clear run.

I'll add another just in case, and it won't be a surprise if Dream Of Love bounces back to her best back on an easy surface.

There's next to no soft-ground form in the Molecomb (3.00) and well-backed jolly Kylian was pulled out from his intended debut because of bad ground at Newmarket in May.

That makes things difficult, but I'll take a chance on Purosangue , whose sire and dam both handled cut well, and Barnwell Boy , who impressed here on his debut and might have found conditions too quick at Ascot last time.

It would be madness to leave Paddington out of the Sussex Stakes (3.35), as he's unlikely to recoil from the Eclipse in the same way Sandown victim Emily Upjohn did at Ascot on Saturday, but he has been on the go since March and I don't want to bank.

He's going to take a huge chunk of the pool out with him if it is one step too far, so Aldaary and Facteur Cheval , both proper mudlovers, are going in with him in the hope we can get a result.

There doesn't look to be a star like last year's winner The Platinum Queen in the next (4.10), but Richard Fahey may have the answer again in Tropical Island , a soft-ground winner on her debut 11 days ago. The battle-hardened Indispensable is the back-up.

Yet another fillies' handicap closes the bet (4.45), and There's The Door is the main selection, with La Isla Mujeres , a runaway soft-ground scorer for the in-form Ralph Beckett last time, the other pick.

Placepot perm

1.50

6 Amleto

2.25

2 Fast Response

9 Dream Of Love

3.00

2 Barnwell Boy

7 Purosangue

3.35

1 Aldaary

3 Facteur Cheval

6 Paddington

4.10

6 Indispensable

12 Tropical Island

4.45

4 There's The Door

6 La Isla Mujeres

1x2x2x3x2x2=48 lines

World Pool: oppose Paddington in the Swinger

By Keith Melrose

Paddington is expected to be popular on the World Pool and while that may not show up in the Win pool, it will likely spill into the exotics such as the Exacta and Swinger.

The latter seems sensible given the shadow Paddington casts. I cannot deny he is the likeliest winner, for all I am willing to take him on.

Inspiral's best form is only 1lb off what Paddington showed in the Eclipse and a potentially muddling race can suit her better. Another beneficiary could be Chindit, who is likeliest to lead and may get a free ride as a result. He has run respectably on both previous starts at Goodwood.

Recommended bet: Tote Swinger (3.35 Goodwood)

2 Chindit

4 Inspiral

Read these next:

'She doesn't just go on soft ground, she loves it' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood after an 8-1 winner on Tuesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sign up to the Tote here . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.