Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood after an 8-1 winner on Tuesday

Fast Response
2.25 Goodwood

Fast Response was a massive improver at sprint trips last season and talked about as a potential Prix de l'Abbaye filly at the time, but she evidently stays a bit too well for that, and she was right back to her best given some cut in the ground and 7f at Chester last time when second to Holguin.

Drawn ten of ten, she had to be dropped in and had masses to do even before being cut off on the rail two furlongs out, and the fact she managed to get so close to the winner from such an unpromising position tells you how well she saw out the trip.

There are obviously others in the field who will handle the ground, but none are drawn as well as Fast Response, who this time has the plum draw in stall one in a race that has been won by one of the three lowest-drawn fillies in five of the last seven years, while just one of the last eight winners has been drawn higher than six.

Silk
Fast Response14:25 Goodwood
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 August 2023
