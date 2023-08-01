Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Ziggy's Dream (4.10 Goodwood)
Alice Haynes has some useful juveniles and this one looks set to relish the return to softer ground.
Mark Brown
Olivia Maralda (2.25 Goodwood)
Has put in three strong performances this season including a convincing win at Epsom in June. Could find the track at Goodwood to her liking and should go well again.
Laurence Morter
Rhoscolyn (5.20 Goodwood)
Has a good record at Goodwood and finished a close third off a stone higher mark over course and distance last August. Found some form at Beverley last time and holds sound claims under Oisin Murphy if building on that.
Paul Curtis
Fox Journey (1.50 Goodwood)
Clocked comparatively the best time on the card when scoring smoothly at Newbury recently and can record his third success of the campaign.
Dave Edwards
Matilda Picotte (2.25 Goodwood)
Shown a useful level of form over 6f to a mile, including finishing third in the 1,000 Guineas. Has to bounce back from a disappointing run last time out but won't mind the likely softer conditions and isn't a filly to underestimate in this line-up.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
