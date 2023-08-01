Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Get over £200 in free bets by signing up with our bookmaker partners. Read more here

Eyecatcher

Ziggy's Dream (4.10 Goodwood)

Alice Haynes has some useful juveniles and this one looks set to relish the return to softer ground.

Mark Brown

Ziggy's Dream 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

The Punt nap

Olivia Maralda (2.25 Goodwood)

Has put in three strong performances this season including a convincing win at Epsom in June. Could find the track at Goodwood to her liking and should go well again.

Laurence Morter

Olivia Maralda 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Rhoscolyn (5.20 Goodwood)

Has a good record at Goodwood and finished a close third off a stone higher mark over course and distance last August. Found some form at Beverley last time and holds sound claims under Oisin Murphy if building on that.

Paul Curtis

Rhoscolyn 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Fox Journey (1.50 Goodwood)

Clocked comparatively the best time on the card when scoring smoothly at Newbury recently and can record his third success of the campaign.

Dave Edwards



Fox Journey 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark horse

Matilda Picotte (2.25 Goodwood)

Shown a useful level of form over 6f to a mile, including finishing third in the 1,000 Guineas. Has to bounce back from a disappointing run last time out but won't mind the likely softer conditions and isn't a filly to underestimate in this line-up.

Tom Gibbings

Matilda Picotte 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Kieran P Cotter

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

'She doesn't just go on soft ground, she loves it' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood after an 8-1 winner on Tuesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.