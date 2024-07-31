Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three

There are plenty of tricky races at Glorious Goodwood on day three, and none more so than the opening three-year-old handicap (1.50), in which nearly every runner wants to go forwards.

We've seen the pace hold up on this quick ground enough times already to know it might do so again, but this could be messy so it warrants some coverage.

My three are Approval , Blake , who won like a horse well ahead of his mark at Sandown last time, albeit on ground slower than he'll encounter here, and Aragon Castle , who looked better the further he went at Hamilton last time.

The Strikin Viking has the best form in the next (2.25) and Wathnan Racing probably paid an arm and a leg to prize him from Middleham Park and Kevin Ryan, but I'm no fan of backing horses who switch stables mid-season.

I'm going to leave him out in favour of Tropical Storm , who is next best on his Norfolk second, while July Stakes second Billboard Star should not be underestimated.

I don't think the penalised Jan Brueghel deserves to be so short for the Gordon Stakes (3.00), especially as he's yet to encounter really fast ground, so I'll go with the British form horses Bellum Justum and Sayedaty Sadaty .

I'm keen enough to oppose Opera Singer in the Nassau (3.35), so I'll go with Emily Upjohn , who has been supplemented and is the form pick anyway, and 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka , who looks certain to appreciate the extra yardage.

The nursery (4.10) is a nightmare of a race, but almost half the horses to hit the first four over the last ten years were drawn in the lowest six stalls (eight winners) so that's where the focus should be, and my three are Defence Missile , Fearless Freddy and Original Outlaw .

The final sprint is far from easy (4.45), either, but the course looked fair across the track on day one, so I'll go with one from either side.

Kendall Roy has won four of seven outings this term and there is no suggestion that his improvement has finished yet, while we might see the best of Shagraan now he gets a sharp 5f.

Glorious day three Placepot perm

1.50

6 Aragon Castle

10 Blake

11 Approval

2.25

3 Billboard Star

9 Tropical Storm

3.00

3 Bellum Justum

5 Sayedaty Sadaty

3.35

2 Emily Upjohn

7 Elmalka

4.10

6 Defence Missile

7 Original Outlaw

10 Fearless Freddy

4.45

4 Shagraan

6 Kendall Roy

3x2x2x2x3x2 = 144 lines

Tote World Pool

It is the third and final day of Tote pools at Goodwood being offered globally as part of the World Pool. After today, opportunities in markets like the Swinger will be much less lucrative, writes Keith Melrose.

The race to target on Thursday is the three-year-old sprint handicap (4.45), which is competitive but has a few standouts. The pacey Shagraan, who has loads of good form in his back catalogue, deserves a spot. So too do a couple of convincing last-time-out winners.

We Never Stop blasted out at Redcar last time and did not see a rival. Those sorts of tactics do well on Goodwood's straight course. At the other end of the tactical spectrum is Cloud King. He is a hold-up horse whose major sin is a tendency to over-race. With so much pace on here, and Jamie Spencer aboard, he has a lot more in his favour. If any of those two make the first three, expect a tasty payout.

Recommended bet

4.45 Goodwood

4 Shagraan

5 We Never Stop

11 Cloud King

1pt ToteSwinger (three bets total)

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £10 place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 20 free spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.