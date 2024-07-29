Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day one

I'm not sure I'm brave enough to leave hot favourite Enfjaar out of the Goodwood Placepot first leg (1.50), but the race definitely needs more coverage and my two each-way plays, Bystander and Stay Well , are going in too.

In the next (2.25), I liked the way Aomori City kept on to the line in the 6f July Stakes last time and he ought to be seen to better effect over this extra furlong, while the well-entered The Parthenon was Aidan O'Brien's only runner at the six-day stage and has to be respected.

A strong pace looks on the cards in the Lennox, which will suit English Oak and Tiber Flow , and they would be my two against the field in a tricky race.

It's hard to argue against Kyprios being banker material in the Goodwood Cup (3.35), but there's no such thing in the following 5f handicap (4.10).

Jm Jungle is first on the list after his eyecatching effort at the Curragh last time, while Fair Wind 's win over Albasheer at Ascot was well franked by the runner-up at the weekend, and Navello is interestingly treated on his best form.

That just leaves a tricky little maiden to solve, with plenty of the runners having shown a fair bit of promise. More was clearly expected of I Maximus on his Newbury debut, and Richard Hughes, who rode so many winners here, has booked Ryan Moore, so he's top of the list.

Richard Hannon has won this twice since 2015, and his Wheels Of Fire , quite an eyecatcher on his debut at Windsor, where things didn't go his way, is the second choice.

Glorious Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

2 Enfjaar

14 Bystander

17 Stay Well

2.25

2 Aomori City

6 The Parthenon

3.00

3 English Oak

7 Tiber Flow

3.35

4 Kyprios

4.10

4 Fair Wind

7 Jm Jungle

8 Navello

4.45

5 I Maximus

14 Wheels Of Fire

3x2x2x1x3x2 = 72 lines

World Pool tip

The first three days of this week's Goodwood festival are World Pool days. With significant foreign money in the pools, there are opportunities for clued-up domestic punters to play in markets in which they have an edge, writes Keith Melrose.

The Swinger, which involves picking two of the first three home in any order, is a popular bet abroad and one that is not easily corrected by the big hitters. In the sprint handicap at 4.10 it looks attractive.

Fair Wind is respected, as is three-time winner of the race Lord Riddiford, but there are other interesting sorts, such as the lightning-quick Democracy Dilemma .

Also underestimated in the early betting are Miss Attitude , who ran such a good race in the Racing League on Thursday, and Jm Jungle , who won at this meeting last year. Getting two of those in the first three, even alongside one of the two easily found favourites, can provide rich rewards.

Recommended bet

4.10 Goodwood

1 Democracy Dilemma

7 Jm Jungle

11 Miss Attitude

1pt Tote Swinger (three bets total)

