The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble at Newcastle on Friday . . .

Crystal Guard (2.10 Newcastle)

Took his record on turf to 0-15 when fifth at Ayr in June on his last start but caught the eye, making notable headway from the rear having been given far too much to do under an inexperienced claimer. Was very consistent on the all-weather during the winter and has a much better record on artificial surfaces (2-8). After three runs on turf, he is 2lb lower than when winning over course and distance in January. Ben Curtis takes over in the saddle and he should put up a bold show now back on the all-weather.

Elshaameq (2.45 Newcastle)

His two best efforts have come on the all-weather, chasing home the now 95-rated Ruling Dynasty over course and distance last October and staying on well for fourth when dropped to a mile at Southwell in June. Was returned to a mile and a quarter at Newbury last time and could only manage fifth, but he hasn't got within ten lengths of the winner on any turf start and it's best ignored. It looked as though this trip would be ideal at Southwell and a mark of 66 could well underestimate the Kevin Frost-trained four-year-old now returned to his optimal conditions.

Rockin Rosa (3.20 Newcastle)

All handicap starts on an artificial surface have come here, producing form figures of 3621. Has done much better since the cheekpieces went on, going down narrowly when seemingly hitting the front too soon the first time before coming from well off the pace to get on top at the finish over course and distance last time, despite meeting plenty of trouble. The 4lb rise may not stop this improving filly, who could have more to offer on this surface.

