TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

El Elefante (2.45 Cheltenham)

Came clear easily to make a winning hurdles debut over this intermediate trip at Perth last month and she can continue Lucinda Russell's fine run of form.
Dave Randall

Silk
El Elefante14:45 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

The Punt nap

Williethebuilder (3.55 Cheltenham)

The Dan Skelton-trained five-year-old shaped with promise on his hurdles debut last time out, cruising to a 12-length success and posting a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process. He should relish conditions and go well for a yard in form.
Liam Headd

Silk
Williethebuilder15:55 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Handicappers' nap

Lallygag (5.05 Cheltenham)

A full-brother to the smart Lalor, he showed good form as a novice culminating in a placed run here on his handicap debut at the April meeting. Remains on a competitive mark and Paul Nicholls has his string in excellent form.
Steve Mason

Silk
Lallygag17:05 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (7lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Aratus (6.45 Wolverhampton)

Returning from a year off the track but has gone well fresh in the past and is potentially well handicapped from 4lbs below his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Aratus18:45 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Clive Cox

West Country nap

Idalko Bihoue (3.20 Cheltenham)

Was in the process of running a big race before coming down at Warwick earlier this month. Still has big potential and handles better ground well.
James Stevens

Silk
Idalko Bihoue15:20 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Published on 26 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 October 2023
