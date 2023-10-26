Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
El Elefante (2.45 Cheltenham)
Came clear easily to make a winning hurdles debut over this intermediate trip at Perth last month and she can continue Lucinda Russell's fine run of form.
Dave Randall
The Punt nap
Williethebuilder (3.55 Cheltenham)
The Dan Skelton-trained five-year-old shaped with promise on his hurdles debut last time out, cruising to a 12-length success and posting a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process. He should relish conditions and go well for a yard in form.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Lallygag (5.05 Cheltenham)
A full-brother to the smart Lalor, he showed good form as a novice culminating in a placed run here on his handicap debut at the April meeting. Remains on a competitive mark and Paul Nicholls has his string in excellent form.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Aratus (6.45 Wolverhampton)
Returning from a year off the track but has gone well fresh in the past and is potentially well handicapped from 4lbs below his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Idalko Bihoue (3.20 Cheltenham)
Was in the process of running a big race before coming down at Warwick earlier this month. Still has big potential and handles better ground well.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
'He looked a long way ahead of his mark' - Paul Kealy with four selections as racing returns to Cheltenham
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham on Friday
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- 'He's race-fit and this could be the day to catch him' - why this horse can win at Cheltenham on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham on Friday
- Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- 'He's race-fit and this could be the day to catch him' - why this horse can win at Cheltenham on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham on Friday
- Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool