The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham on Friday

El Elefante (2.45 Cheltenham)

Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell recorded a career-best campaign last season, headlined by Corach Rambler's Aintree success, and El Elefante won both her starts by a combined ten lengths and looked one to keep an eye on. The five-year-old mare made her reappearance at Perth last month and cruised to a 24-length victory with some smooth jumping on her hurdling debut. That win came over this distance, so the trip will be no issue, and she clearly likes a bit of juice in the ground having won all three starts with soft featuring in the going description. With conditions at Cheltenham expected to be similar, El Elefante should run another big race.

Williethebuilder (3.55 Cheltenham)

Dan Skelton has been in excellent form in the past fortnight and Williethebuilder got his campaign off to the perfect start with a 12-length success at Uttoxeter last month. The four-year-old, who was sent off the 1-2 favourite on his first start for the stable, took well to hurdling and pulled well clear once he hit the front. He posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings that day and with some strong bumper form in Ireland, which ended with a promising second at Punchestown, there looks to be a lot of improvement to come. Connections have had this race in mind and track conditions will be a notable plus for Williethebuilder.

Strictlyadancer (4.30 Cheltenham)

The Christian Williams-trained Strictlyadancer has proven himself over these staying distances and should certainly come on from his return at Chepstow. Although he finished sixth of seven that day, he was making his first start in almost 19 months and will have likely needed that to set him up for this. He missed the whole of last season, but did land this race the season before in one of two course victories that campaign. He then followed up with success at Haydock when he was rated 1lb higher than he is now and a return to form could be forthcoming.

