Epsom Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders provides a 48-line perm

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee heads to Epsom and there are plenty of sprinters with chances in the opening 5f handicap (2.10). Respected most are front-runners Clearpoint and Night On Earth .

Aidan O'Brien never runs his best three-year-old colts in the Blue Riband Trial (2.45), but Chief Little Rock is a cut above the rest on what he has achieved. Unbeaten Feigning Madness provides a decent back-up play if the favourite underperforms.

I'll bank on Qitaal in the City & Suburban Handicap (3.20). He looked good at Doncaster last month and has a bright future.

Champagne Piaff will have plenty of supporters in the Great Metropolitan (3.55) with Ryan Moore up. The concern is whether he will bounce after an eyecatching third at Bath just over two weeks ago following a 910-day layoff. At bigger odds, Saratoga Gold should give us a run for our money.

Well-bred pair Involvement and Midair tower above the rest on form in the 1m½f novice (4.30). The finale (5.05) looks the toughest race on the card. Having shown bits and pieces of promise in maidens, low-weighted trio Portsmouth , Dashinwhitesargent and Great Chieftain appeal most on their handicap debuts.

Epsom Placepot perm

2.10

3 Clearpoint

10 Night On Earth

2.45

4 Chief Little Rock

6 Feigning Madness

3.20

7 Qitaal

3.55

6 Champagne Piaff

7 Saratoga Gold

4.30

3 Involvement

6 Midair

5.05

9 Portsmouth

10 Dashinwhitesargent

11 Great Chieftain

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 3 = 48 lines

