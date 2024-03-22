Doncaster Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 pool on the Flat season opener

There is £150,000 guaranteed up for the grabs in the Doncaster Placepot but it won't be easy with a competitive seven-runner race to start, a 15-runner Brocklesby full of unraced juveniles and two big-field handicaps.

The opener (1.20) is tough enough but the fact Holloway Boy , who clearly had his troubles last season, is out so early this year is a good sign and his stable is in cracking form. The back-up is Charyn , who largely took on the best last season and ran with credit nearly every time.

There's lots of guesswork involved with the Brocklesby (1.50), but for what it's worth I came down on the side of Roysdelight , Indication Ember and Dukes Of Haather .

It will be three again in the next (2.25) with main fancy Look Back Smiling joined by fellow mudlark Thunder Roar and the lightly raced Helter Skelter , whose best form in Ireland came on deep ground.

The Cammidge (3.00) is another annoyingly open seven-runner contest, but Baradar likes it here and surely has the speed for the trip, while Montassib was rediscovered as a sprinter last season and may have more to add after his Coral Sprint Trophy win.

My main two in the Lincoln (3.35) are The Gatekeeper and Thunder Ball .

There's yet another seven-runner race to finish (4.10) and it's not that easy despite being a maiden as there are a few interesting sorts in it.

The first vote has to go to Harper's Ferry , though, as he has comfortably the best form on offer on Racing Post Ratings and he handled soft ground well when second at Newmarket in October. His Oaks-winning dam liked a bit of cut.

The other one is King's Reign . He's out of a heavy-ground-winning mare and was too green – and hit the ground pretty hard – when fourth as the 2-1 favourite at Wolverhampton last month. This switch to easy turf will surely suit.

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.20

2 Charyn

4 Holloway Bay

1.50

4 Dukes Of Haather

9 Roysdelight

12 Indication Ember

2.25

2 Look Back Smiling

7 Thunder Roar

16 Helter Skelter

3.00

1 Baradar

3 Montassib

3.35

5 Thunder Ball

6 The Gatekeeper

4.10

3 Harper's Ferry

4 King's Reign

2x3x3x2x2x2 = 144 lines

