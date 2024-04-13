David Jennings' Aintree tips on Saturday: 'It makes me think we haven't seen the best of her yet'
Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Aintree card on Saturday, headlined by the Randox Grand National (4.00).
Aintree tips: Saturday's card
1.20 Aintree
William Hill Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f
DJ's tip: Chantry House
I fancy Chantry House to run a cracker here. Am I mad? Don't answer that. And, no, I haven’t gone time-travelling back to 2021. He finished tenth in the Pertemps Final, but he was one of the very few Seven Barrows representatives to get himself into any sort of contention at the festival. He was caught challenging on the wrong part of the track too and I would upgrade that display quite a bit. He's been dropped a further 2lb to 141 since then and I have a sneaky suspicion there is still a bit of fire in his belly.
1.55 Aintree
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m4f
DJ's tip: Brighterdaysahead
Gordon Elliott was saying things about Brighterdaysahead before Cheltenham that I've never heard him say before. She didn't win the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, so people automatically reckon he's talking nonsense. He's not. She's still a very good mare and still very young. The fact he's happy to take on the boys here tells you all you need to know. There are brighter days ahead, starting here.
2.30 Aintree
William Hill Handicap Chase, 3m1f
DJ's tip: The King Of Ryhope
Dan Skelton has form figures of 43321 in the last five runnings of this handicap chase and I can't help thinking The King Of Ryhope has been laid out for it. He didn't half travel in the Reynoldstown and Aintree ought to suit. A mark of 137 might underestimate him.
3.05 Aintree
JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m½f
DJ's tip: Crambo
No Teahupoo. No Irish Point. No way I can let Crambo go unbacked at around 7-1. The flatter 3m around Aintree should suit better than the undulations of Cheltenham and he can surely jump better than he did there. You don't become a bad horse overnight and this is a terrific chance to grab a second Grade 1 of the season.
4.00 Aintree
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2½f
DJ's tip: Galia Des Liteaux
My Grand National shortlist is now down to two – Mahler Mission and Galia Des Liteaux. For the purposes of this particular puzzle I am only allowed one pick, so slight preference is for the Skelton-trained mare. She's got her ground, she's fresh, she's got a lovely weight and she's got that unexposed profile that makes me think we haven't seen the best of her yet.
5.00 Aintree
My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 2m
DJ's tip: Libberty Hunter
Is the betting not bonkers here? How is Nickle Back as big as 11-1? And, how on earth is Libberty Hunter 12-1? He missed the break in a messy standing start to the Grand Annual and had to make up ground to get himself to where he wanted to be heading away from the stands. I thought it was a cracking run. He gets the nod ahead of Nickle Back, but I wouldn't puyou off a sneaky little reverse forecast with the pair.
5.35 Aintree
Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2), 2m1f
DJ's tip: Ma Shantou
There was a real swagger about the way Ma Shantou scored on his British debut for Emma Lavelle at Huntington. There were loads of positives to take from his sole start for Ray Cody in a traditionally hot bumper at Fairyhouse too. He could be nice.
Grand National day highlights
The big race
Aintree's festival is all about the Grand National and this year is certainly no different. The race may have had some changes, most noticeably the reduction in runners from 40 to 34, but is it still the biggest race of the jumps season. It remains a classy affair, featuring two previous winners in Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler, sizeable squads from Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott and some romantic stories, namely Kitty's Light and Latenightpass. You won't want to miss it.
The big horse
Last year's Grand National hero Corach Rambler bids to follow in the footsteps of Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the world's greatest steeplechase for a second successive year. Trained by Lucinda Russell, the ten-year-old will be ridden by Derek Fox and has been prominent in the market for a number of weeks. He was last seen running a creditable third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and connections have reported him to be in strong form ahead of the biggest jumps race of the calendar year.
The big story
How will the Grand National go, and what impact will the changes have? Although we're unlikely to get a conclusive winner from just the first running after the latest raft of changes to the famous race, it will be the big story on the final day of the meeting. Hopefully all runners and riders come back safely, and we have a vintage National with a stellar winner.
Published on 13 April 2024
Last updated 07:53, 13 April 2024
