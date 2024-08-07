Chepstow Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed Racing League pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is up for grabs at Chepstow and the mile handicap (5.30) that kicks things off may be between Youarenotforgiven and Lady Flora. Put both in.

Believe You Me comes into the 7f handicap (6.00) on a course-and-distance hat-trick and should be included for the Heather Main stable. Etoile d’Alexandre is the best alternative.

The 6f handicap (6.30) looks like a good opportunity for Coup De Force to get back on track. He has finished in the first three on four of his last five starts and is a banker.

Alligator Alley often hits form at this time of year and comes into the 5f handicap (7.00) on the back of a win, so must be included. Glamorous Breeze is consistent and is also selected.

Lieber Power and Furzig make the most appeal in the 1m4f handicap (7.30) and both go in, while the 1m2f handicap (8.00) could go to Financer. He is improving quickly and rates a banker.

Chepstow Placepot perm

5.30

7 Youarenotforgiven

10 Lady Flora

6.00

6 Believe You Me

8 Etoile d’Alexandre

6.30

6 Coup De Force

7.00

8 Alligator Alley

9 Glamorous Breeze

7.30

4 Lieber Power

8 Furzig

8.00

10 Financer

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.