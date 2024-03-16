Chepstow Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pot

Conditions are likely to be gruelling at Chepstow, so those trying to crack the £50,000 guaranteed Placepot might want to stick with horses proven at the track on similar going.

Consequently, the starting point should be with recent course-and-distance winner Thor De Cerisy in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase (3.35). He won very easily last time and, if he repeats that level of form, he should win again.

The horse Thor De Cerisy beat on that occasion, Walkinthewoods, runs in the following 2m3½f handicap chase (4.10) and with doubts about everything else in that race, it's very hard to see him not finishing in the first two.

There is no course form to go on in the opening 2m3½f mares' novice hurdle (1.15) but Roccos Inspiration is in form, likes the mud, and has Lewis Saunders taking 10lb off her back. Haiti Couleurs is a similar case in the 2m7½f maiden hurdle (2.25) except he did run well here on his hurdles debut and has been running in much deeper waters this season.

The other two handicaps are trickier, but Tilly Toughnut was a revelation at Exeter last month and a reproduction of that form would see her make the frame in the mares' 2m3½f handicap hurdle (3.00). However, that came out of nowhere, so it's probably safest to stick in the consistent Blue Beach as well.

Probably the most competitive race on the card is the 2m7½f handicap chase (1.50). Obviously, stamina will be the key and two who fit the bill are Airtothethrone and course specialist Eceparti, who would have an excellent chance on early season form and has three wins at Chepstow.

Chepstow Placepot perm

1.15

2 Roccos Inspiration

1.50

4 Eceparti

6 Airtothethrone

2.25

2 Haiti Couleurs

3.00

4 Blue Beach

5 Tilly Toughnut

3.35

3 Thor De Cerisy

4.10

4 Walkinthewoods

1x2x1x2x1x1 = 4 lines

