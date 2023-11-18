Cheltenham Saturday tips: race-by-race picks on day two of the November meeting from top tipster David Jennings

Upping The Ante host David Jennings shares his selections for each race at Cheltenham on Saturday . Here are his November meeting picks for day two . . .

12.35 Cheltenham

JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Milan Tino

A match. Milan Tino v Burdett Road. Surely the overnight rain tilts the balance in favour of the JP McManus-owned juvenile. Both his runs in France were rock solid and, with conditions no concern whatsoever, he is very hard to oppose.

Milan Tino 12:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm

1.10 Cheltenham

Wienerberger Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, 3m1f

DJ's tip: Brampton Belle



I certainly wouldn't put anybody off having a fiver on Outsider The Door at around 20-1, but the vote goes to Brampton Belle who caught the eye staying on through beaten horses at Galway and has lots of form on deep ground. John Glesson is arguably the best rider in the race too.

Brampton Belle 13:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr J L Gleeson Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

1.45 Cheltenham

From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase (Listed), 3m½f

DJ's tip: Weveallbeencaught

Good Risk At All jumped a little bit high for my liking at Carlisle and has stamina questions to answer as well, while Mister Coffey is as mad as a box of frogs. That leaves me with the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained pair and of them I much prefer Weveallbeencaught. He ought to improve hugely for his comeback behind Flooring Porter and I like the way he jumped and travelled through that contest.

Weveallbeencaught 13:45 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2.20 Cheltenham

Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 2m4f

DJ's tip: Fugitif

A proper Paddy Power Gold Cup. The overnight rain is just what the doctor ordered for Fugitif and I think there is one of these big handicap chases in him. This might well be it. He's got cracking form at the track behind Il Ridoto and Seddon and the application of cheekpieces might bring out that little bit of improvement required to get the job done. He's drifted out to a very reasonable 14-1 too.

Fugitif 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

2.55 Cheltenham

Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle, 3m

DJ's tip: Placenet

David Pipe won this in 2014 with a French recruit called Katkeau who won off a mark of 124. Guess what mark French recruit Placenet runs off? You guessed it - 124. He could be chucked in, especially when you consider he has an RPR of 144 on his CV just over two months ago at Compiegne in a Listed chase. The more rain the merrier for him.

Placenet 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

3.30 Cheltenham

Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f



DJ's tip: Resplendent Grey

Resplendent Grey is learning how to race properly and might be nicely treated in his first handicap off 127. If Harry Skelton can get him switched off in the early part of the race, this trip might bring out the best in him and Springwell Bay doesn't have an easy task in trying to give him 10lb.

Resplendent Grey 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Olly Murphy

4.05 Cheltenham

Karndean Designflooring Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Sharp Object

The Irish have a wretched recent record in this, but that will surely change here and Sharp Object is the one I like most from the visiting party. She looked above average when winning at Ballinrobe and time could prove there was no shame in going down to Aurora Vega at Gowran Park. This track should suit her and she'll be hitting the line hard.

Sharp Object 16:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

