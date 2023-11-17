Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Tea Clipper

The Wienerberger Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (1.10) is only a Class 3 handicap chase, and despite the presence of 20 runners, it is some way the weakest handicap Tea Clipper will have ever run in over fences.

Not only that, the eight-year-old will be contesting it off the lowest mark he has ever had as a chaser.

The Tom Lacey-trained gelding has run only three times at Cheltenham, finishing third in the 2021 Coral Cup off a mark of 141, and then fourth of 24 and sixth of 23 off marks of 145 and 147 in the last two runnings of the Ultima Handicap Chase, both of which were won by last season's Grand National hero Corach Rambler.

Tea Clipper has run just three times since that latest sixth, finishing a non-staying eighth in the bet365 Gold Cup (was third two out), not handling the drop back to 2m4f on his final start of that season, and running a perfectly respectable second to Stolen Silver, a horse with a very good record fresh, on his return at Chepstow last month.

Yet those three runs have resulted in a hefty 11lb drop to just 136 since Cheltenham, which is pretty rapid for a horse of his age, and he could be about to take advantage.

His best run last season came second time out when he was a close third in a £100k handicap chase at Ascot off 145, and a repeat, plus the luck in running you always need in a race with a field this big, will make him a major player under Will Biddick.

He's not far off favourite in my book, and is well worth a bet.

