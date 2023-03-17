Cheltenham Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on day 4 at the Cheltenham Festival

We've compiled four of the best bets at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

2.10 Cheltenham

Fine second to State Man in this race last year and has had wind surgery since below-par latest run

2.50 Cheltenham

Relentless galloper and this race should be right up his street

3.30 Cheltenham

The way he drew clear over 3m at Leopardstown suggested he could have gone further

5.30 Cheltenham

Could prove very well handicapped on his first attempt over a distance that he's bred to relish

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our .

