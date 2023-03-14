Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day one £1m guaranteed pot

may have lost favouritism to Impaire Et Passe, but he has some of the best form going into the Ballymore (1.30) and has won at the track, so I'm happy enough to bank on him hitting the first three as we chase a slice of the massive £1 million guaranteed pool at Cheltenham.

is the one to beat in the Brown Advisory (2.10), but I'm not sure I'd bank on anything and one who could run well at a price is , who has been beaten by only him and Mighty Potter on his last two starts.

The Coral Cup (2.50) obviously needs coverage, , and have all been discussed in the main tipping piece, but we'll add , who has been extremely well backed and represents a shrewd operation and the sponsors of the Ballymore. He shaped better than his finishing position last time.

Ground conditions put the ball well and truly in the court of the two Champion Chase (3.30) favourites, so I'll put both in and move on to the Cross Country (4.10), a race that is always going to be uncompetitive while it ridiculously remains a conditions event and not a handicap.

One of the former Grade 1 performers Delta Work or should win it, and Galvin is my choice for no particular reason.

I'll go with four again in the final leg, which is the Grand Annual (4.50). has been placed in the race before, could be well handicapped for Gavin Cromwell, and they will go in with my two outsiders and .

Cheltenham Festival day two Placepot perm

1.30

5 Hermes Allen

2.10

1 Adamantly Chosen

4 Gerri Colombe

2.50

17 Benson

18 Camprond

19 San Salvador

21 An Epic Song

3.30

3 Edwardstone

4 Energumene

4.10

10 Galvin

4.50

1 Andy Dufresne

3 Final Orders

7 Elixir De Nutz

17 Sizing Pottsie

1x2x4x2x1x4 = 64 lines

