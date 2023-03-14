Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day one £1m guaranteed pot
Hermes Allen may have lost favouritism to Impaire Et Passe, but he has some of the best form going into the Ballymore (1.30) and has won at the track, so I'm happy enough to bank on him hitting the first three as we chase a slice of the massive £1 million guaranteed pool at Cheltenham.
Gerri Colombe is the one to beat in the Brown Advisory (2.10), but I'm not sure I'd bank on anything and one who could run well at a price is Adamantly Chosen, who has been beaten by only him and Mighty Potter on his last two starts.
The Coral Cup (2.50) obviously needs coverage, Camprond, San Salvador and Benson have all been discussed in the main tipping piece, but we'll add An Epic Song, who has been extremely well backed and represents a shrewd operation and the sponsors of the Ballymore. He shaped better than his finishing position last time.
Ground conditions put the ball well and truly in the court of the two Champion Chase (3.30) favourites, so I'll put both in and move on to the Cross Country (4.10), a race that is always going to be uncompetitive while it ridiculously remains a conditions event and not a handicap.
One of the former Grade 1 performers Delta Work or Galvin should win it, and Galvin is my choice for no particular reason.
I'll go with four again in the final leg, which is the Grand Annual (4.50). Andy Dufresne has been placed in the race before, Final Orders could be well handicapped for Gavin Cromwell, and they will go in with my two outsiders Elixir De Nutz and Sizing Pottsie.
Cheltenham Festival day two Placepot perm
1.30
5 Hermes Allen
2.10
1 Adamantly Chosen
4 Gerri Colombe
2.50
17 Benson
18 Camprond
19 San Salvador
21 An Epic Song
3.30
3 Edwardstone
4 Energumene
4.10
10 Galvin
4.50
1 Andy Dufresne
3 Final Orders
7 Elixir De Nutz
17 Sizing Pottsie
1x2x4x2x1x4 = 64 lines
