Carlisle Placepot picks: Maddy Playle's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

There is £50,000 up for grabs in the Carlisle Placepot and some decent horses on show.

The opener (2.05) is tricky because the experienced horses don't set an unassailable standard, but William Haggas doesn't send many to Carlisle so include the Wolverhampton runner-up Bantz as well as Kevin Ryan's debutant Causin A Commotion .

Megalithic 's second in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom was an excellent effort considering the amount of ground he made up from the rear of the field, and he is preferred to Bountiful in the 6f novice (2.35). It's hard to see him finishing out of the two.

Gallant Lion rates a strong fancy in the 1m3f handicap (3.05) and is banker material, and the same applies to Jabaara in the Listed Eternal Stakes (3.35).

Things get tougher from here but Garden Oasis is usually pretty reliable and should appreciate the step back to a mile in the Carlisle Bell consolation (4.05). Add in Blazing Son for further support.

Mostawaa looks to have excellent claims of retaining the Carlisle Bell (4.40) off a 5lb lower mark than last year plus Brandon Wilkie's 5lb claim, while Hale End is a genuine and consistent type who produced a joint career-best effort last time.

Carlisle Placepot perm

2.05

1 Bantz

3 Causin A Commotion

2.35

4 Megalithic

3.05

3 Gallant Lion

3.35

1 Jabaara

4.05

4 Garden Oasis

5 Blazing Son

4.40

10 Hale End

12 Mostawaa

2x1x1x1x2x2=8 lines

