Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

The first at Ascot (1.15) looks open for a novice hurdle, but with Paul Nicholls in decent nick and Inthewaterside back in form himself last time, he is first on the teamsheet for a crack at the £150,000 guaranteed Placepot.

He was beaten at odds-on dropping to 1m7½f here on his penultimate start, but the way he found more in front over 2m3½f at Lingfield last time suggests he is always going to be better at this trip or further.

Vincenzo , who has improved with every run, could be the danger for trainer Sam Thomas.

The form horses in the next (1.50) are Kilbeg King and Apple Away , and while it doesn't always work out like that, at least one will surely make it into the first two.

The big handicap hurdle (2.25) is much tougher and will drop down to three places if there is just one non-runner, but I'd be perfectly happy to go with Rare Edition and last year's winner Irish Hill .

In the next (3.00), Victtorino obviously goes well at Ascot and could be the one to beat now he's back there after a poor show at Cheltenham last time, but his trainer Venetia Williams is not exactly in flying form, so I'm taking him on.

Revels Hill ran two crackers here last season, including first time out, and should go well again, while Shan Blue showed signs of life when third here last time over a trip on the short side for him.

We've got to get the winner of the four-runner Ascot Chase (3.36), so Pic D'Orhy is going in with warm favourite L'Homme Presse just in case he bounces, and that just leaves a tricky handicap hurdle to finish (4.10).

It's largely standard fare, with the unbeaten Mt Fugi Park having his first preference at Haydock, but Coco Mademoiselle could be well treated on her first run in a handicap going up in trip.

Topweight Hurricane Harvey rarely wins, but tends to run his race when the ground isn't too soft, and Havaila is worth a shot at this trip having stayed on strongly last time.

Ascot Placepot perm

1.15

2 Inthewaterside

11 Vincenzo

1.50

3 Kilbeg King

5 Apple Away

2.25

2 Rare Edition

12 Irish Hill

3.00

3 Shan Blue

5 Revels Hill

3.36

2 L'Homme Presse

3 Pic D'Orhy

4.10

1 Hurricane Harvey

8 Coco Mademoiselle

11 Havaila

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 3 = 96 lines

