Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day one £250,000 guaranteed pot
It's hard to know whether to go for glory or play it safe in the Placepot on a boggy day one at Aintree, but on balance, some of the jollies look very solid so it will be a small perm.
Grey Dawning is very much the one to beat in the opener (1.45), and while I've taken a chance on the rank outsider Colonel Harry for a bet, that's very much a flyer. Dan Skelton's Turners winner should finish in the first two.
I will take on the top two in the betting in the next (2.20) as there are concerns about Nicky Henderson's yard until proven otherwise, and Kargese did have a hard race at Cheltenham.
Paul Nicholls thinks the world of Kalif Du Berlais, while Intellotto seemingly loves bad ground and represents a trainer with a good record at the meeting.
Gerri Colombe is the clear form pick in the Bowl (2.55), and as he thrived on racing last season and won so well here, he's hard to oppose. There are eight runners in the Aintree Hurdle (3.30), which really ought to be a match between Bob Olinger and Impaire Et Passe. The latter is preferred but for no good reason.
Spyglass Hill, Annamix and Lieutenant Rocco are my three for the hunter chase (4.05), and it will be three again for the Red Rum (4.40).
I think Saint Roi, sixth in the Grand Annual, might turn the form around with Unexpected Party and Path D'Oroux (first and third), so he goes in with my two at the bottom of the weights, Sans Bruit and Bythesametoken.
Aintree day one Placepot perm
1.45
4 Grey Dawning
2.20
2 Intellotto
3 Kalif Du Berlais
2.55
5 Gerri Colombe
3.30
3 Impaire Et Passe
4.05
1 Annamix
13 Lieutenant Rocco
18 Spyglass Hill
4.40
2 Saint Roi
13 Sans Bruit
14 Bythesametoken
1x2x1x1x3x3 = 18 lines
Published on 10 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 10 April 2024
