'He should be capable of above-average improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers

Private Officer

Trainer: Johnny Levins

7th, 6f two-year-old maiden, Curragh, October 31



This colt had the benefit of two runs coming into this contest, looking not to get home over a mile at Naas on his second start, and while he was never really involved, he did fare better dropped to 6f here.

He raced in mid-division, never managed to get into a challenging position, but under not much more than hands and heels managed to keep on in good fashion to finish seventh, beaten just over 15 lengths.

By U S Navy Flag, he was inexpensively bought and comes from the family of Irish Oaks winner Dance Design. One would imagine he will be put away for a handicap in the spring.