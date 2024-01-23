'He looks like he could be capable of any amount of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's future winners

Saint LeFort

Trainer: Philip Fenton

6th, 2m four-year-old maiden hurdle, Punchestown, January 15

This one showed plenty of promise in adversity, and it was a run that also attracted the attention of the raceday stewards, who noted the explanations given.

He raced towards the back of the field after a mistake at the first and his jumping did not improve a great deal as the race went on, but it did not stop him making steady but definite progress from before the second-last. He was also very novicey at the last, so to be beaten less then eight lengths was a pretty decent effort.