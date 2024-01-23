TippingDark Horses
premium
'He looks like he could be capable of any amount of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's future winners
Saint LeFort
Trainer: Philip Fenton
6th, 2m four-year-old maiden hurdle, Punchestown, January 15
This one showed plenty of promise in adversity, and it was a run that also attracted the attention of the raceday stewards, who noted the explanations given.
He raced towards the back of the field after a mistake at the first and his jumping did not improve a great deal as the race went on, but it did not stop him making steady but definite progress from before the second-last. He was also very novicey at the last, so to be beaten less then eight lengths was a pretty decent effort.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inDark Horses
- 'He's well capable of winning races' - Justin O'Hanlon states the case for last week's eyecatchers
- 'He looks capable of winning over 2m and could land a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon examines last week's action
- 'He's a potential winner of a better-than-average maiden hurdle' - Justin O'Hanlon identifies the eyecatchers from Christmas
- 'She looks as if she could be capable of lots of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She looks like a filly who could easily step up to 1m2f next season and win a race or two' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
more inDark Horses
- 'He's well capable of winning races' - Justin O'Hanlon states the case for last week's eyecatchers
- 'He looks capable of winning over 2m and could land a bumper' - Justin O'Hanlon examines last week's action
- 'He's a potential winner of a better-than-average maiden hurdle' - Justin O'Hanlon identifies the eyecatchers from Christmas
- 'She looks as if she could be capable of lots of improvement' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers
- 'She looks like a filly who could easily step up to 1m2f next season and win a race or two' - Justin O'Hanlon with last week's eyecatchers