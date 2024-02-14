Racing Post logo
'He could be a different proposition on better ground' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers

Supreme Ruler
Trainer: Barry Connell
3rd, 2m½f maiden hurdle, Punchestown, February 5

Barry Connell suffered a reverse with Marine Nationale at Leopardstown, but he had a better week last week, introducing a couple of nice newcomers who should progress.

This gelding made his debut in the Punchestown maiden hurdle won by the smart-looking Mercurey. He was not a threat to him late on, but that was mostly due to his jumping not being up to scratch, which was especially prevalent late in the race as he tired. Overall, though, it was a promising effort and he should improve a good deal.

Published on 14 February 2024

Last updated 18:00, 14 February 2024

