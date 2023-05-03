'We spent £300,000, now they're worth £2m' - discover the secrets of a syndicate boss going from strength to strength

Nick Bradley didn’t have long to worry about his handful of new purchases from the last couple of breeze-ups. On both occasions, all shares in them had been snapped up within 24 hours of him being back at home.

It’s because of the results, he explains, rather than the hard sell.

"I produced some data from the breeze-ups last year," he says. "We spent £300,000 and the current valuation is something between £1.5 million and £2 million on the horses we bought. So when you produce data like that, you don’t need to persuade many people, it kind of persuades them itself."