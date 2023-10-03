Racing Post logo
Sales reports

Photo gallery: a look at the action on day one of Tattersalls Book 1

The Racing Post's Edward Whitaker was on hand at Park Paddocks

Sheikha Hissa and Angus Gold look at a yearling consigned by Barronstown Stud on the first day of Book 1 at Tattersalls
Sheikha Hissa and Angus Gold look at a yearling consigned by Barronstown Stud on the first day of Book 1 at Tattersalls Credit: Edward Whitaker
Sheikha Hissa and Sheikh Mohammed at Tattersalls for the first day of Book 1
Sheikha Hissa and Sheikh Mohammed at Tattersalls for the first day of Book 1Credit: Edward Whitaker
Oakgrove Stud's Frankel colt out of Poplin sells to Godolphin for 900,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1
Oakgrove Stud's Frankel colt out of Poplin sells to Godolphin for 900,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Edward Whitaker
Blue Diamond Stud's Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa realises 725,000gns to Oliver St Lawrence at Tattersalls Book 1
Blue Diamond Stud's Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa realises 725,000gns to Oliver St Lawrence at Tattersalls Book 1Credit: Edward Whitaker
Anthony Stroud was busy on the opening day of Tattersalls Book 1
Anthony Stroud was busy on the opening day of Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Edward Whitaker
Sheikh Mohammed in conversation with Anthony Stroud at Tattersalls Book 1
Sheikh Mohammed in conversation with Anthony Stroud at Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Edward Whitaker
Mick Kinane pays close attention to the Book 1 action at Tattersalls
Mick Kinane pays close attention to the Book 1 action at TattersallsCredit: Edward Whitaker
M V Magnier was watching the action at Tattersalls on Tuesday
M V Magnier was watching the action at Tattersalls on TuesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker
A yearling is led into the ring on the first day of Tattersalls Book 1
A yearling is led into the ring on the first day of Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Edward Whitaker
Cheveley Park Stud handlers tend to the yearlings at Book 1
Cheveley Park Stud handlers tend to the yearlings at Book 1 Credit: Edward Whitaker

From Tattersalls:

'You're like a rabbit in the headlights!' - Kildaragh Stud kickstarts Book 1 with a 875,000gns brace 

Published on 3 October 2023Last updated 13:40, 3 October 2023
