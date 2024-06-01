Triumphant return to Baden Baden for Ecurie Prevost-Baratte at the Spring Sale

A son of Sea The Moon set the early pace at the BBAG Spring Sale in Baden-Baden on Friday and his mark of €70,000 was not surpassed throughout the day, ensuring a hugely successful sale for his vendor Ecurie Prevost-Barrate, who ended the sale as leading consignor.

The full-brother to Miss Incognito came from the breeze-up section of the mixed sale and was purchased by Ghislain Bozo of Meridian International.

Miss Incognito recently won a maiden for Edouard Montfort at Limoges and is the first runner out of Maestria, a Mastercraftsman half-sister to Listed winners Anasia by Intello and Copie by Iffaaj.

She is also a half-sister to the Group 3 Prix Daphnis second Sosino and to Sosie, a three-year-old son of Sea The Stars who was successful in the Prix des Ferrieres at Longchamp for Andre Fabre on his seasonal reappearance having been second in the Listed Prix Isonomy on his final start at two.

Third dam Sahel is a Monsun full-sister to Schiaparelli, Samum and Salve Regina.

It was a successful return to Baden-Baden after a break of five years for Philip Prevost-Baratte who consigned four of the six horses that sold for €30,000 or more on Friday and the Normandy vendor's previous breeze-up graduates in France include the Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Lucayan.

Richard Venn went to €42,000 for a daughter of Galiway out of the Listed Prix Panacee winner Tristesse, a Broken Vow half-sister to the Group 2 Prix du Conseil de Paris winner Seachange.

The filly is inbred 3x3 to Sadler's Wells and her second dam Ydillique is a full-sister to Sligo Bay, successful in the Grade 1 Hollywood Turf Cup, and to the Listed winners Wolfe Tone and Millennium Wing.

Another Listed-winning half-sister, Lady Ballade, is the dam of Group 2 American Jockey Club Cup winner and Group 1 Takarazuka Kinen third Danon Ballade, who spent a season at Batsford Stud before returning to Japan to stand at Big Red Farm.

This Earthlight colt, related to Profitable, made €52,000 at the BBAG Spring Sale Credit: BBAG

Unraced third dam Angelic Song is a Halo full-sister to Glorious Song, Devil's Bag and Saint Ballado.

She was one of pair of Galiway juvenile fillies offered by Ecurie Prevost-Barrate on Friday but the other, out of Triptyka, a winning Mastercraftsman half-sister to the Prix Jean Romanet winner Odeliz was bought back at €32,000.

Tina Rau purchased the Le Havre daughter of Jet Setteuse who was placed in Group 3 and Listed company for Francis Rohaut. Her price of €32,000 was matched by Holger Renz, owner of the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin winner Tunnes, when buying a Jimmy Two Times half-brother to two winners, out of the draft.

Tunnes, himself a half-brother to Torquator Tasso, is declared to run at Baden-Baden on Sunday in the Group 2 Grosser Preis der Badischen Wirtschaft (1.45).

Stephan Vogt's Renello Bloodstock Agency consigned a grey colt from the first crop of Earthlight, who made €52,000 to local trainer Fabian Weissmeier. He is a half-brother to three-year-old Invincible Spirit colt Crafty Spirit who got off the mark for Clive Cox at Kempton on Wednesday and their dam, Crafty Madam, is a Mastercraftsman half-sister to Invincible Spirit and Cox's King Stand Stakes winner Profitable, sire of last weekend's Group 2 winners Mitbaahy and Kerdos.

Gestut Auenquelle, where the recently deceased Soldier Hollow stood, is now the home of Arc hero Torquator Tasso and the farm consigned an Amaron filly who topped the horses-in-training section when making €32,000 to Danish-based trainer William Segovia, a retired jockey from Argentina.

The four-year-old Ultima was third in both the Group 3 Diana Trial and the Mehl-Muehlens Trophy last season.

A total of 58 of the 69 horses offered were sold, giving a clearance rate of 84 per cent and generating turnover of €688,600. The average price recorded was €11,872 and that was almost matched by the median which came in at €11,546.

