'As nice a filly as on the sales ground' - Twomey and McStay on the mark with 400,000gns Lope De Vega yearling

On-the-rise trainer Paddy Twomey muscled in on the Tattersalls Book 1 action on Tuesday, with Ballylinch Stud's Lope De Vega filly heading his way at 400,000gns.

Signed for by Mark McStay, the well-related bay was bought with hopes of her adding to Twomey's excellent campaign come 2024 and beyond.

She is out of the unraced Camelot mare Queen Guenevere, a daughter of American Grade 2 winner Uncharted Haven. The dam is a half-sister to Group 3 St Simon Stakes winner and Oaks third High Heeled, Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes winner Bella Estrella and Faraday Light, the dam of Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Just The Judge.

It is also the family of Amber Silk, the dam of Cracksman's Group 2 Premio Dormello winner Aloa.

McStay said: "She's the most beautiful physical, I thought she was as nice a filly as on the sales ground, and she's out of a lovely Camelot mare from a great nursery.

"The family's already had an Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, so it's a Classic family. There's a high quality of horse here and the competition is strong."

The Lope De Vega filly out of Queen Guenevera who will be heading Paddy Twomey's way Credit: Tattersalls

The in-form trainer was not present at Park Paddocks on Tuesday, although he had attended during inspections on Sunday and Monday.

Twomey said of his new charge: "I thought she was a beautiful filly and I love Lope De Vega. She's from a wonderful family and came highly recommended."

It has been another productive campaign for County Tipperary-based Twomey, who two Saturdays ago enjoyed a big-race double at the Curagh via Deepone in the Beresford Stakes and the exciting One Look in the hugely valuable Goffs Million.

The latter, a Gleneagles filly, looked every inch a 1,000 Guineas prospect there when bolting up on her debut, defeating the Lowther Stakes runner-up Cherry Blossom by six lengths.

Twomey added: "The horses are in great form and hopefully it stays that way."

