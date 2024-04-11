‘He’s very special’ - Elliott and O’Leary waltz off with £300,000 Aintree Sale smasher

The Rob James-consigned He Can’t Dance was the subject of highly favourable reports before the Goffs Aintree Sale on Thursday and it was not just idle talk as the son of Jukebox Jury was knocked down to Eddie O’Leary and Gordon Elliott for £300,000.

The athletic four-year-old was a two-and-a-half-length winner on his debut at Monksgrange at the end of March, notably coming home 11 seconds faster than the average winning time on the day.

His abundant potential and sizeable frame clearly impressed his new connections, who came out on top of a protracted bidding battle in the downpour in the winner’s enclosure after racing.

Elliott, fresh from victory in the Bowl with Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe earlier in the afternoon, said: “He’s a nice horse and came well recommended and the sire looks the business.”

A delighted James added: “It’s brilliant and I can’t believe it really. He’s a beautiful horse and I think he’s very, very special. I’m delighted Eddie got him and that Gordon’s going to train him.”

He Can’t Dance has an immaculate pedigree to go with his raw talent as he is out of the unraced Spanish Moon mare Fairy Tale, a half-sister to the brilliant dual Champion Chase winner Master Minded.

Also under second dam Haute Tension are black-type winners Lucky To Be and Positive Thinking – the former also third in the Grade 1 Prix Maurice Gillois – plus Good Spirit, Grade 2-placed when second in the Pendil Novices’ Chase for Paul Nicholls.

Queen rules the roost

Denis Murphy was another to enjoy a big result when his Holloway Queen – also by Burgage Stud sire Jukebox Jury – went the way of agent and former leading jockey Jerry McGrath for £180,000.

The four-year-old was beaten just a length on her debut at Monksgrange by another Aintree Sale attendee and six-figure purchase in Jackie Hobbs and is set to stay in Britain, although McGrath could not confirm who will train her.

Holloway Queen in the ring at Aintree, where she sold for £180,000 Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

He said: “She has a lot of size and scope and has done well to show the form she has as a four-year-old. She could be one to keep in bumpers next season and is a real quality filly.”

Holloway Queen is out of the Shantou mare Holloden, a half-sister to Grade 2 Kelso novice hurdle winner Bywell Beau, and from the family of Ultima Handicap Chase winner Beware The Bear and fellow black-type winners Native Bid, Mayfair Music and Certainly Strong.

‘She couldn’t have done any more’

Stroud Coleman and Jonjo O'Neill combined to land Jonathan Fogarty’s exciting Blue Bresil mare Flamingo Grove, an eight-length winner of her debut point at Tattersalls, for £150,000.

A half-sister to the Listed-placed hurdler Pistol Whipped, the four-year-old caught the eye of her new connections having struck as recently as last Sunday.

Flamingo Grove: recent winner was snapped up for £150,000 Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

After signing the docket, Matt Coleman said: “She was very impressive winning her point, the ground was very deep and I think she’s a typical Blue Bresil as she’s very honest and I think she’ll end up being a two-and-a-half or three-miler.

“She’s by Blue Bresil, has a nice pedigree and she couldn’t have done any more on debut.”

Parish notes

In all, seven lots went for £100,000 or more, with Noel Fehily's Hagg Hill Farm signing for a couple after his team waved goodbye to Love Envoi, and the other to hit six figures was Snow Sky's son Parish Quiz.

The four-year-old had got off the mark for Sean Doyle at the second time of asking last month, at Knockanohill, and offered by the Monbeg Stables man on Thursday was moved on to Hamish Macauley and Rebecca Menzies for £100,000.

He had started favourite there on the strength of being beaten just three lengths on his debut in a smart Punchestown maiden.

Sale statistics and statement

Aggregate turnover hit £2,075,000 for 23 lots sold out of 26 offered, for an average of £90,218 – down 26 per cent on 2023 – and median of £75,000 (down 32 per cent).

Reflecting on the sale and referencing that, Goffs UK’s managing director Tim Kent said: “It's always a highlight to be here at Aintree and it’s been a pleasure to watch this sale become a part of the iconic Randox Grand National festival since its launch in 2016. Today’s sale had plenty of highlights, including a top price of £300,000, but the results also reflect a difficult few weeks for us and our vendors.

“The inclement weather has meant a large number of point-to-point meetings have been postponed or cancelled so it has been very difficult to compile a catalogue to meet the high expectations for which this sale has become renowned.

"That being said, we exist to provide a stage from which vendors can sell their stock and we're grateful to everyone who have supported the sale this year. The Aintree Sale has a wonderful record of producing high-class racehorses, as evidenced by the five Grade 1 winners coming from the first five-sales, and we're confident that more will emerge from this year’s offering."

He added: “As ever, we would also like to extend our gratitude to the Aintree executive for their help and enthusiasm towards this fantastic event and we look forward to our return at next year’s Grand National festival.”

