'€80,000 exceeded our expectations' - Souza celebrating as Mehmas filly leads the way at Osarus Breeze-Up

Lots prepared by Mayfield Stables’ Reinaldo Souza and Tanya Browne were in high demand at Europe’s opening breeze-up sale of the year, staged by Osarus at La Teste racecourse in south west France.

A Mayfield-consigned daughter of Tally-Ho Stud’s star sire Mehmas (lot 41) led the way on Wednesday at €80,000, the price at which Mandore International’s Nicolas de Watrigant finally saw off Paul Basquin.

“She’s a beautiful filly by a stallion that improves his stock, while her breeze was excellent and all the scopes and scans were clean,” said Watrigant, who confirmed that the top lot will be trained in Chantilly by Mauricio Delcher-Sanchez.

“She’s been bought for Alain Jathiere and we’ll be looking to add some partners.”

The filly is the second foal out of Heavenly Bliss, an Intello daughter of Cheveley Park’s hugely talented miler Heaven Sent, whose two wins in the Dahlia Stakes were supplemented by a raft of Group 1 placings.

Lot 41, a Mehmas filly consigned by Mayfield Stables, topped the Osarus Breeze-Up Sale at €80,000 Credit: Osarus / Scoop Dyga

She was making a first appearance in a sales ring but continued the professional impression she made during Tuesday’s breeze.

One lot earlier, Mayfield’s filly by Blue Point (lot 40) out the winning Sepoy mare Grandee Daisy failed to make her reserve but was bought outside the ring for €35,000 by Jean-Claude Rouget.

Mayfield had struck an early blow when their son of Profitable – just the second lot through the ring – became the subject of a protracted battle between two parties sat mere metres apart. Again, though, it was De Watrigant who stayed the course best to win out at €47,000.

The agent said: “I’ve bought him for Monsieur Jathiere in partnership with some clients of Nicolas Caullery, who will train him. He’s a magnificent horse and has a solid pedigree.”

The colt (lot 2) is the third foal out of the New Approach mare Teikei, a once-raced daughter of Princess Haya’s Lancashire Oaks winner Pomology and so a half-brother to Goldspur, who finished third in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

Lot 2, a son of Profitable, was bought by Mandore International for €47,000 at Osarus on Wednesday

Further back the family is that of Juddmonte’s Coronation Cup hero Apple Tree.

Mayfield pinhooked the colt at Tattersalls Ireland for €20,000 last September.

Souza has previously bought at Osarus’ September Yearling Sale and clearly enjoyed his first experience of consigning at the breeze-up session.

“John McNally has been sending me horses for the last six years and it’s worked out well with the Mehmas and the Profitable,” said Souza.

“The price of €80,000 exceeded our expectations for the Mehmas. When we came here we thought she would make around €40,000 to €45,000. We like her a lot and she’s always shown a lot of speed at home, while she has a good temperament and a very good mind. I just hoped she would look as good in the sales ring.”

Reinaldo Souza (left) enjoyed an excellent return on the three lots he consigned at Osarus Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Of the Profitable colt, Souza added: “He came from the same farm and he’s a big, strong and good-looking horse. He was a bit green and, although he did well during his breeze, I was a little bit disappointed. I think he’s better than he was able to show in his breeze so we were very happy with €47,000.

“I didn’t think he would make that much and thought he would be nearer €25,000. It was a nice surprise."

Of the Blue Point filly sold privately to France’s reigning champion trainer, Souza said: “I sold a horse to Rouget before who won two races and I hope she can do the same.”

A longstanding supporter of this sale, John Bourke’s Hyde Park Stud was responsible for around a quarter of the Osarus catalogue.

Hyde Park’s daughter of Aclaim (lot 44) out of the Exceed And Excel mare Impressionable made €31,000, with Mandore once again the successful bidder.

Last year had been something of a rebuilding year for this sale and while the market proved a good deal more selective this time, Osarus will feel they have consolidated their position in the calendar.

In all, 41 of the 71 lots offered changed hands at a clip of 58 per cent – down from 75 per cent of last year's limited offering – for a turnover of €634,000

The average of €16,544 and a median price of €13,000 both showed a modest decline.

