Cheltenham Festival winner Love Envoi sells for £135,000 as broodmare career beckons

Cheltenham Festival winner Love Envoi was the first horse in the ring at the Goffs Aintree Sale on Thursday and duly got the auction off to a six-figure start, being knocked down for £135,000 to Peter Molony.

The eight-year-old does not have that many miles on her racing clock, having had 14 runs in her three years of action, however she was selling here as a broodmare prospect with a non-racing agreement.

The daughter of Westerner was bred by Ciaron O'Toole out of the King's Ride mare Love Divided, also dam of winners Timeless Beauty, by Yeats, and Belcanto (Bach).

She was a comfortable winner on her debut of a mares' bumper at Wexford for owner-trainer Sean Doyle, and a week and a half later was on the move to Britain after selling at the Tattersalls Cheltenham March Sale to Jerry McGrath for £38.000.

She has gone on to win seven times for the Harry Fry yard – becoming a stable star as she progressed through the ranks – and owners the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate.

A maiden hurdle success at Leicester was followed by victories at Warwick and Lingfield, before her sights were raised in the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

The step up in grade did not thwart her as she justified odds-on favouritism there, and she followed up at the same level at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, winning the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

A first reverse occurred the following month at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting, though she ran well enough in Grade 1 company for the first time, finishing runner-up to Brandy Love.

Love Envoi resumed winning ways the following season, scoring twice at Sandown, prior to arguably the finest performance of her career as she went down by a length and a half to Honeysuckle in the Grade 1 Mares' Hurdle back at the Cheltenham Festival.

The effects of that might have been a factor in her finishing unplaced at Punchestown subsequently.

Love Envoi has twice finished runner-up this season, first in the rearranged Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown and then the Grade 2 International Hurdle at Cheltenham. She returned to Prestbury Park last month for her third consecutive appearance at the festival, finishing fifth behind Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle.

