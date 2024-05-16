'He's a very beautiful foal' - No Risk At All colt tops Arqana Grand Steeple Sale at €121,000

A No Risk At All colt foal topped Arqana's Grand Steeple Sale on Wednesday when selling to NBB Racing for €121,000.

Consigned by Haras de Montaigu, the February-born bay is out of the King's Best mare Best Exit, making him a brother to the Auteuil Listed-placed Out Of Risk. The pair's winning dam is in turn a sister to Amarantine, a Listed-winning chaser and the dam of dual Grade 1 winner Echoes In Rain.

Buyer Nicolas Bertran de Balanda told Jour de Galop: "Like the other offspring of the mother, he's a very beautiful foal. He's the son of a good stallion. He was acquired by Sofiane Benaroussi. It’s great to be able to keep this type of horse in France."

Guy Petit was also in action, securing Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm's promising El Gavilan for €100,000.

The Guignol gelding is out of a Muhtathir half-sister to Believe Me, winner of the Prix Belle de Nuit and second in the Prix Saint-Alary. It is the further family of Prix des Reservoirs winner Golden Era and Fat Boy, a triple Listed winner and second in the Richmond Stakes.

