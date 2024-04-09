Black-type filly and Auctav top lot La Pinsonniere sells to Jerry McGrath for €151,000

Jerry McGrath went to €151,000 to secure the Graded-placed hurdler La Pinsonniere at Auctav's online sale on Monday.

Consigned by trainer Francois Nicolle, the daughter of Beaumec De Houelle is still a maiden but has put up some fine efforts in defeat, notably when third in the Grade 3 Prix Magne at Auteuil in October. Also second on her chase debut at Angers last month, La Pinsonniere is set to head over to Britain but a trainer has not yet been confirmed for her.

McGrath said: "The fact she is a maiden, with impressive performances at Auteuil and black-type credentials, gives her experience while allowing her access to a very nice programme here in England.

"She will have a break and will then run in the autumn. In the UK, her price is that of a filly who has won a point-to-point. The fact she is by Beaumec De Houelle is another positive."

Jerry McGrath: agent was busy at Auctav Credit: Laura Green

Guy Petit was also in action, securing the four-year-old Falco Des Pins at €63,000 for Venetia Williams. The Muhtathir gelding was second on his most recent start at Angers for Dominique Bressou.

The agent said of his purchase: "Falco Des Pins will go to Venetia Williams. I like him, he was at the right price, and he has a good profile for Venetia. She has already had success with Auctav products, notably with Djelo, who finished third in the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham and is running this week at Aintree."

Arnaud Angeliaume, Auctav's general director, added: "The Flash Sale went very smoothly with results that met the expectations of both buyers and sellers. We have put a lot of effort into refining this model to meet the market's demands, offering horses with high potential in a competitive environment while ensuring the highest standards of legal and sanitary requirements through our repository tailored to each type of lot.

"We're delighted to be able to satisfy our offering to Guy Petit, who believed in Auctav from its inception and enables French horses to join prestigious stables, as well as to Jerry McGrath, who has been making multiple purchases since 2023."

