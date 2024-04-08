'She's Australian forever' - Winx's only foal sold for record A$10 million as champion mare's part-owner Debbie Kepitis stuns sale

Winx's part-owner Debbie Kepitis stunned the bloodstock world on Monday when she paid a record A$10 million (£5.2m/€6m) for the champion mare's Pierro filly at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale.

In an electric few minutes at Riverside Stables in Sydney, bidding advanced quickly from an opening of A$2m for the only foal of the 25-time Group 1 winner, with several local and international players involved.

The initial A$2m play was made by Inglis Bloodstock’s chief executive Sebastian Hutch, before the company’s managing director Mark Webster, acting for US investor John Stewart, jumped in at A$2.5m.

Kepitis, seated at her auditorium table surrounded by her family, bid A$3m, before Webster raised it to A$5m. Kepitis hit back at A$6m, Webster went to A$7.5m, then Kepitis returned serve at A$8m.

Webster bid A$9m before Kepitis raised the stakes to A$10m, forcing Webster to hang up the phone.

The filly was then officially hers as onlookers found it hard to hold their applause as she left the ring as the highest-priced yearling sold at public auction in Australia.

Kepitis, who raced Winx and bred this filly with fellow part-owner Peter Tighe, said Winx's trainer Chris Waller would be sent her A$10m prize, acquired under her Woppitt Bloodstock banner.

"I didn't come here to buy this horse originally," she told ANZ Bloodstock News.

"We put her up for auction and then, in the last few weeks, all of our family started to miss our daughter, our granddaughter, so we just decided that, as best we could, if we could get her we would.

Debbie Kepitis and Chris Waller after the A$10 million purchase of the Pierro filly out of Winx Credit: Inglis

"I'm privileged to have been able to secure this filly on behalf of my family, to be able to hopefully see if she can get to the racetrack and, if she can't get to the racetrack, she'll be an amazing mum.

"She's Australian forever and she's going to be just fabulous. Hopefully she'll do a Winx, but it doesn't matter if she doesn't."

Consigned by Coolmore as lot 391 of the select two-day event and sired by its high-flying stallion Pierro, the bay filly born on October 7, 2022 had been the subject of a publicity frenzy.

Stewart, the high-rolling new figure on the US scene with his Kentucky-based Resolute Racing, had pledged he would do "whatever it takes" to acquire her, and didn’t let the disappointment get to him, instead paying A$3m later in the session for a Coolmore-sold I Am Invincible filly out of Group 1-winning mare Booker.

Winx, the daughter of Street Cry who won 33 races in a row and a record number of Group 1s, was herself bought as a yearling for A$230,000 at Magic Millions for her partnership including Kepitis, Tighe and Richard Treweek.

She has had a stop-start breeding career, having lost her first foal by I Am Invincible and failing to produce an offspring by Snitzel. She last visited Snitzel again and is reported to be in foal once more.

The tag of most expensive yearling ever sold at auction in Australia, as well as in the southern hemisphere, before the arrival of the Winx filly in the ring had belonged to another member of the country’s equine royalty.

Back in 2013, also at Inglis, a Redoute’s Choice half-brother to the incredible sprinting mare Black Caviar as well as Group 1 winner-turned-sire All Too Hard, made A$5m to BC3 Thoroughbreds. He sadly died only a few months later.

The world all-time yearling auction high was set in the bullish times of 1985, with $13.1m spent on Seattle Dancer, a half-brother to Seattle Slew, bought by a consortium including Robert Sangster, John Magnier and Stavros Niarchos, at the Kentucky July Selected Yearling Sale.

